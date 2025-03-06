Author Geoff LoConte’s New Book “The Pickleball Game Book” is a Comprehensive Guide Designed to Help Readers Bring Their Pickleball Skills to the Next Level

Recent release “The Pickleball Game Book: Real Games, Real Fun, Real Results; HOW TO TRAIN BY USING A GAMES-BASED APPROACH IN YOUR PRACTICES” from Covenant Books author Geoff LoConte is an all-encompassing guide that aims to help readers of all skill levels improve their pickleball game through a fun and innovative approach.