Author Geoff LoConte’s New Book “The Pickleball Game Book” is a Comprehensive Guide Designed to Help Readers Bring Their Pickleball Skills to the Next Level
Recent release “The Pickleball Game Book: Real Games, Real Fun, Real Results; HOW TO TRAIN BY USING A GAMES-BASED APPROACH IN YOUR PRACTICES” from Covenant Books author Geoff LoConte is an all-encompassing guide that aims to help readers of all skill levels improve their pickleball game through a fun and innovative approach.
Mamaroneck, NY, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Geoff LoConte, who has been coaching racquet sports for more than twenty years and is known for his mission of “growing the game”, has completed his new book, “The Pickleball Game Book: Real Games, Real Fun, Real Results; HOW TO TRAIN BY USING A GAMES-BASED APPROACH IN YOUR PRACTICES”: an enlightening manual for those looking to improve their pickleball skills in an easily approachable way.
Author Geoff LoConte earned an MA in Education from NYU and holds a background in education that he weaves into his everyday approach on the court. Geoff has received coaching certifications in all the major accredited coaching organizations, such as RSPA, PTR, PPR, IPTPA RPPK, CRSE, and has been published in “Tennis” magazine. He is also the Head Coach Developer for Pickleball for the RSPA Eastern Division. The author has worked with all levels and ages of players from recreational to high performance and continues to compete nationally and locally in pickleball.
“The goal of this book is to provide you with an efficient blueprint and guide to help the coach and player improve their game through a game-based approach,” shares LoConte. “With over eighty-plus purposeful and realistic games you can use during practice, this book will help you improve your pickleball game!
“You can incorporate these games anytime, anywhere, with any number of players and any part of the court. Have fun, be patient, and practice with a purpose!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Geoff LoConte’s new book reveals how practice can be made more fun for players of all skill levels through the incorporation of games that are structured with a purpose in mind to help the player improve. Based upon years of professional coaching experience, “The Pickleball Game Book” combines the best and most fun tried-and-true pickleball games into one place so readers can quickly and efficiently have an A-plus practice session.
Readers can purchase “The Pickleball Game Book: Real Games, Real Fun, Real Results; HOW TO TRAIN BY USING A GAMES-BASED APPROACH IN YOUR PRACTICES” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Geoff LoConte earned an MA in Education from NYU and holds a background in education that he weaves into his everyday approach on the court. Geoff has received coaching certifications in all the major accredited coaching organizations, such as RSPA, PTR, PPR, IPTPA RPPK, CRSE, and has been published in “Tennis” magazine. He is also the Head Coach Developer for Pickleball for the RSPA Eastern Division. The author has worked with all levels and ages of players from recreational to high performance and continues to compete nationally and locally in pickleball.
“The goal of this book is to provide you with an efficient blueprint and guide to help the coach and player improve their game through a game-based approach,” shares LoConte. “With over eighty-plus purposeful and realistic games you can use during practice, this book will help you improve your pickleball game!
“You can incorporate these games anytime, anywhere, with any number of players and any part of the court. Have fun, be patient, and practice with a purpose!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Geoff LoConte’s new book reveals how practice can be made more fun for players of all skill levels through the incorporation of games that are structured with a purpose in mind to help the player improve. Based upon years of professional coaching experience, “The Pickleball Game Book” combines the best and most fun tried-and-true pickleball games into one place so readers can quickly and efficiently have an A-plus practice session.
Readers can purchase “The Pickleball Game Book: Real Games, Real Fun, Real Results; HOW TO TRAIN BY USING A GAMES-BASED APPROACH IN YOUR PRACTICES” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories