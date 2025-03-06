Author Randy Trudeau’s New Book “It Could Always Be Worse” is a Powerful Memoir Detailing How the Author Found God Through His Lowest Moments of Despair

Recent release “It Could Always Be Worse” from Covenant Books author Randy Trudeau is a poignant and compelling account that documents how the author lost everything due to baseless accusations that not only ruined his reputation and career but sent him to prison. Despite these travesties, the author reveals how these turns of event led him to discover his faith amidst his crisis.