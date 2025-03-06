Author Charles Clay Smith’s New Book “Rodeo Gypsy” is a Poignant Novel That Follows One Woman’s Journey to Find Herself Again Following Three Heart Wrenching Losses

Recent release “Rodeo Gypsy” from Covenant Books author Charles Clay Smith is a compelling tale that centers around Susan, a young woman whose life is forever changed following three devastating losses. Now trapped in her own grief, Susan must find the courage to climb out of her depression and find herself once more.