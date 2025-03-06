Author Charles Clay Smith’s New Book “Rodeo Gypsy” is a Poignant Novel That Follows One Woman’s Journey to Find Herself Again Following Three Heart Wrenching Losses
Recent release “Rodeo Gypsy” from Covenant Books author Charles Clay Smith is a compelling tale that centers around Susan, a young woman whose life is forever changed following three devastating losses. Now trapped in her own grief, Susan must find the courage to climb out of her depression and find herself once more.
Bellville, MI, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charles Clay Smith, a graduate of Michigan State University who served as a police officer for thirty years, has completed his new book, “Rodeo Gypsy”: a riveting tale of one woman’s journey to recover and heal from her grief following three life changing losses that lead her down a spiral of despair and grief.
Smith shares, “Susan Donnely Rowe has suffered three great losses in her young life: The abandonment by her mother at the vulnerable age of twelve, then just two years later the sudden death of her father. Then reaching adulthood and marrying young Kyle Rowe, and as Kyle and Susan are about to leave their rodeo life traveling the rodeo circuit like Western gypsies and settle down to life on their ranch and have their children, Kyle is killed by a bull in a rodeo bull riding competition.
“Susan suffers a complete breakdown and can no longer manage the emotional shock. She loses herself in a spiral of grief and depression. This story is about her journey out of her grief and depression, of her losses in her life, and how one wonderful week with the new people who came into her life, she fought her way back to love again and be the woman she was and wanted to be, back to the gypsy that she was.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Charles Clay Smith’s new book is a stirring novel that serves as a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit in the face of tragedy and heartache. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Rodeo Gypsy” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Rodeo Gypsy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
