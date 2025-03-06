Author Diane Marie’s New Book “Jeb Loves Bambi” is a Heartwarming Tale Based on a True Encounter the Author and Her Dog Jeb Had with a Fawn She Lovingly Named Bambi

Recent release “Jeb Loves Bambi” from Covenant Books author Diane Marie is a charming story based on true events that follows the author as she and her dog Jeb discover a fawn all by itself, eventually bringing her back to their farm in order to care for her until she can return to the wild on her own.