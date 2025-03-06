Author Diane Marie’s New Book “Jeb Loves Bambi” is a Heartwarming Tale Based on a True Encounter the Author and Her Dog Jeb Had with a Fawn She Lovingly Named Bambi
Recent release “Jeb Loves Bambi” from Covenant Books author Diane Marie is a charming story based on true events that follows the author as she and her dog Jeb discover a fawn all by itself, eventually bringing her back to their farm in order to care for her until she can return to the wild on her own.
New York, NY, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Diane Marie, who was raised on a dairy farm in the Midwest, where she always had contact with God’s creation, has completed her new book, “Jeb Loves Bambi”: a beautiful account of the author and her dog’s loving connection to a fawn named Bambi that they discovered by herself in the woods.
“‘Jeb Loves Bambi’ is a personal experience I encountered on my daily walk in the early summertime,” writes Marie. “Country living has many benefits with the great outdoors. While your neighbors may live miles away, there are inhabitants in your neighborhood you may or may not even see, but they see you. Some are nocturnal, while others can be clearly seen in daylight. Most all animals operate in the realm of being free, and we call them wild as they will indeed run away from you. They are different from domesticated animals; however, on occasion, there are some who do not have that fear of mankind.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Diane Marie’s new book is a compelling and emotionally stirring tale that explores just how close to God one can feel through connecting with animals. With photographs of the encounter to help bring Marie’s story to life, “Jeb Loves Bambi” is sure to delight readers of all ages, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Jeb Loves Bambi” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
