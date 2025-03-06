Author Nicole Köttstorfer’s New Book “Gaia” is a Compelling Novel That Follows the Fight to Reconnect the People of Earth to the Paradise Lost Long Ago
Recent release “Gaia” from Covenant Books author Nicole Köttstorfer is a riveting tale that centers around Raia, a visionary, and Thor, a rebel, who team up to fight against the oppressive system that has cut off mankind from paradise and their connection to Mother Earth.
Sarasota, FL, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nicole Köttstorfer, a family coach and happily married mother of three sons who was born in Munich, Germany, in 1979, has completed her new book, “Gaia”: a stirring novel that follows mankind’s last hope to reconnect to their lost paradise with the help of two heroes, Raia and Thor.
“When the gentle visionary Raia meets the rebellious Thor, they both want to revive the lost paradise on earth by rebelling against the oppressive system of the Darks, which robs people of their connection to each other and Mother Earth,” writes Köttstorfer. “But the way back to paradise is not through rebellion, but through forgiveness…
“WHERE ALL ARE ONE, THERE IS NO ALONENESS.
“The legend of a paradise that was never lost but was always within us.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nicole Köttstorfer’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on Raia and Thor’s journey to fight back against oppression and save humanity from the brink of darkness. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Gaia” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “Gaia” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
