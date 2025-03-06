Author Nicole Köttstorfer’s New Book “Gaia” is a Compelling Novel That Follows the Fight to Reconnect the People of Earth to the Paradise Lost Long Ago

Recent release “Gaia” from Covenant Books author Nicole Köttstorfer is a riveting tale that centers around Raia, a visionary, and Thor, a rebel, who team up to fight against the oppressive system that has cut off mankind from paradise and their connection to Mother Earth.