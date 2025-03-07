Author Paul Waylon Fortener's (a.k.a. The Red Rooster) New Book “In Pursuit of Change: Victoria Falls” Trails a Secret Firm, Hired to Transform a Detestable, Crude Woman

Recent release “In Pursuit of Change: Victoria Falls” from Covenant Books author Paul Waylon Fortener (a.k.a. The Red Rooster) is a transformational tale centered around two former special agents, running the elite firm of IPOC (In Pursuit of Change), hired to abduct and completely rewire the heart and soul of Victoria Falls, the awful and overbearing woman no one can stand.