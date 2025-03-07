Author Paul Waylon Fortener's (a.k.a. The Red Rooster) New Book “In Pursuit of Change: Victoria Falls” Trails a Secret Firm, Hired to Transform a Detestable, Crude Woman
Recent release “In Pursuit of Change: Victoria Falls” from Covenant Books author Paul Waylon Fortener (a.k.a. The Red Rooster) is a transformational tale centered around two former special agents, running the elite firm of IPOC (In Pursuit of Change), hired to abduct and completely rewire the heart and soul of Victoria Falls, the awful and overbearing woman no one can stand.
Huber Heights, OH, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Paul Waylon Fortener (a.k.a. The Red Rooster), who has spent more than twenty years as an ordained minister, traveling and preaching God’s Word, has completed his new book, “In Pursuit of Change: Victoria Falls”: a riveting tale of two agents of a secret organization that are tasked with kidnapping and changing the heart of a despicable woman.
“What do you do with the most gorgeous, powerful, brilliant, and respected woman in your company that turns out to be a condescending, manipulative, narcissistic, lying little witch that everyone hates, can’t be fired and refuses to change? Well, you’re hosed, unless of course you make the underhanded and unlawful decision to call the agents of IPOC (In Pursuit of Change),” writes Fortener.
“Hardin and Chase, former special forces and CIA agents, specialized in the abduction and total transformation of their clients. For the right price, they guaranteed they could change the core foundation of anyone, anywhere, at any time. IPOC had never failed to convert one of their subjects, and with a little help from Mr. Hanky, their journey with Victoria would begin. Filled with hard truths, deception, laughter, temper tantrums, death, a couple of amazing church services, and a few village idiots along the way, they were all going to experience the craziest transformational journey of their lives. Could Hardin and Chase actually change Victoria? And why wasn’t she just fired? Is she really that valuable? Well, read the book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Paul Waylon Fortener (a.k.a. The Red Rooster)’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on Hardin and Chase’s journey to change Victoria for good, while uncovering the truth behind their assignment. Expertly paced and character-driven, “In Pursuit of Change: Victoria Falls” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “In Pursuit of Change: Victoria Falls” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
