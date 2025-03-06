Author John Mauceri’s New Book “Cindy the Crooked-Toed Rabbit” Follows a Rabbit Who Helps Other Animals Remember It’s What’s on the Inside That Truly Matters Most

Recent release “Cindy the Crooked-Toed Rabbit” from Newman Springs Publishing author John Mauceri is a charming tale that follows Cindy, a rabbit with a physical disability, who finds herself lost in the forest. As she searches for her way home, Cindy meets other animals with physical limitations like hers and helps them to realize that their disabilities don’t define them.