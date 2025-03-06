Author John Mauceri’s New Book “Cindy the Crooked-Toed Rabbit” Follows a Rabbit Who Helps Other Animals Remember It’s What’s on the Inside That Truly Matters Most
Recent release “Cindy the Crooked-Toed Rabbit” from Newman Springs Publishing author John Mauceri is a charming tale that follows Cindy, a rabbit with a physical disability, who finds herself lost in the forest. As she searches for her way home, Cindy meets other animals with physical limitations like hers and helps them to realize that their disabilities don’t define them.
Rocky Point, NY, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John Mauceri, who has worked as a special education teacher for over twenty years in a public school district on Long Island, New York, has completed his new book “Cindy the Crooked-Toed Rabbit”: a riveting tale that follows a rabbit with a crooked toe who helps other animals in the forest that have a physical disability like her learn that being different and unique is wonderful, and that it’s what’s on the inside that truly counts.
With the author’s experience in teaching special education students as well as having a master’s degree in special education, John Mauceri creates enjoyable books for readers of all ages. He loves working with children with special needs and putting smiles on people’s faces. John is fortunate enough to combine these passions by writing children’s books that spread messages of acceptance, hope, love, family, personal growth, and happiness. When he is not teaching, coaching, or writing, John enjoys spending his free time with his family and friends. The author is also a sports fanatic and enjoys watching all his favorite New York teams and wrestling.
“Cindy, who has a crooked toe, gets lost in a forest after her family ventured out toward the lake to get some food,” writes Mauceri. “On her journey to find her way back home to her family, Cindy encounters various animals that also have physical limitations, just like her. Will Cindy find her way back home with the help of her new friends in time for dinner?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, John Mauceri’s enthralling tale will give young readers an opportunity to learn lessons on acceptance and people’s differences in a diverse world. With colorful artwork to help bring Mauceri’s tale to life, “Cindy the Crooked-Toed Rabbit” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it the perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Cindy the Crooked-Toed Rabbit” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
