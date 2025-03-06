Author Maria Garcia’s New Book “The Silly Woman's Companion” is a Comprehensive Guide and Workbook to Help Women Find Empowerment and Introspectiveness
Recent release “The Silly Woman's Companion” from Newman Springs Publishing author Maria Garcia is an interactive workbook and inspirational guide designed to help women become an active participant in their emotional and spiritual healing. Through Scriptural quotes and self-introspection, “The Silly Woman’s Companion” is a vital tool for those seeking to take control of their lives.
Mastic Beach, NY, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Maria Garcia, who has worked in child welfare and education, and has facilitated many workshops in the area of social, emotional, career, and spiritual development, has completed her new book “The Silly Woman's Companion”: a poignant guide designed for women who long to take control of their paths in life, revealing how to heal both spiritually and emotionally from the scars of one’s past in order to forge ahead.
“‘The Silly Woman’s Companion’ accompanies the book ‘Silly Women Anonymous’,” writes Garcia. “It is a workbook/inspirational guide/journal/workshop guide integrated into one. It is intended to empower readers of ‘Silly Women Anonymous’ so they can take ownership and play an active role in their own healing/spiritual growth. Part of the workbook allows the reader to delve deeper into the topics covered in the book. The inspirational guide provides Scriptures pertaining to topics so that readers can meditate on and research the topics from a biblical stance. The journal allows the reader to be self-introspective as they reflect on their own situations, and the workshop guide provides workshop facilitators with some knowledge regarding the trauma-informed approach so they can plan to be more sensitive toward workshop participants who might have suffered trauma and who might react emotionally to things said or experience flashbacks of trauma.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Maria Garcia’s engaging series is a powerful tool for anyone seeking to take back the reins of their own destiny by providing spiritual and emotional growth based on Scriptural truths and messages.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Silly Woman's Companion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
