Author Maria Garcia’s New Book “The Silly Woman's Companion” is a Comprehensive Guide and Workbook to Help Women Find Empowerment and Introspectiveness

Recent release “The Silly Woman's Companion” from Newman Springs Publishing author Maria Garcia is an interactive workbook and inspirational guide designed to help women become an active participant in their emotional and spiritual healing. Through Scriptural quotes and self-introspection, “The Silly Woman’s Companion” is a vital tool for those seeking to take control of their lives.