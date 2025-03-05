Author Christine Andrews’s New Book “The Adventures of Stan the Corn Earworm” is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Corn Earworm as He and His Friends Explore New York City
Recent release “The Adventures of Stan the Corn Earworm” from Newman Springs Publishing author Christine Andrews is a captivating story that centers around Stan, a corn earworm who meets brand new friends and, with the help of a cat, explores the brilliant sights and places that New York City has to offer.
Harrisburg, PA, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Christine Andrews, a nurse, has completed her new book “The Adventures of Stan the Corn Earworm”: a charming story that follows an adventurous corn earworm as he and his friends travel around the big city on the back of a cat.
In “The Adventures of Stan the Corn Earworm,” readers are introduced to the titular character of Stan, a corn earworm who meets two other friends who are just like him and long to explore the world. When they meet a friendly cat, Stan and his new pals hop on the cat’s back to marvel at all the incredible things to see and do in New York City.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Christine Andrews’s engaging tale was inspired by a real-life event when the author was taking the husk off corn on the cob, and there was a corn earworm in the corn. After thinking about where the corn on the cob was being transported to and where other corn earworms would end up, she decided to set the worm’s story in New York City, which she has always loved visiting.
With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Andrews’s story to life, “The Adventures of Stan the Corn Earworm” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to explore the world around them and get to know those whom they meet along the way.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Adventures of Stan the Corn Earworm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
