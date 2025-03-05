Author Christine Andrews’s New Book “The Adventures of Stan the Corn Earworm” is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Corn Earworm as He and His Friends Explore New York City

Recent release “The Adventures of Stan the Corn Earworm” from Newman Springs Publishing author Christine Andrews is a captivating story that centers around Stan, a corn earworm who meets brand new friends and, with the help of a cat, explores the brilliant sights and places that New York City has to offer.