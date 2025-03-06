Jack Montague’s New Book “A Darker Shade of Blue” is a Gripping Novel That Shows Just How Far Corrupt Individuals in the Police Force Can Go in Tarnishing the Badge
Punta Gorda, FL, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jack Montague, who studied crime scene investigation under Dana C. Kuhn, head of the Boston crime lab during the strangler investigation, and was a supervisor and instructor for the City of Newburgh New York Police Department, has completed his most recent book “A Darker Shade of Blue”: a fictional tale centered around the devastating impact that occurs when a few bad apples in the police force end up falling to corruption, crime, and greed.
“Most police officers enter their profession with the best of intentions, never planning to use or tarnish the badge for personal gain,” writes Montague. “However, a few lose their way and like a rotten apple spoiling the barrel; these Fagins can use their wiles to betray the public trust.
“It’s so easy to take that first seemingly harmless step to that darker side of the blue uniform and become a lost cause. Police officers are just ordinary people who start out in a dangerous and honorable career and sometimes lose their way from that, just being human beings and subject to that frailty.
“The fictitious characters depicted in these pages were just that, and through the story, the reader comes to understand how they can stray from the path and fall into the clutches of greed and corruption, something they once swore to fight.
“The vast majority of law enforcement officers would never intentionally subscribe to intertwining their occupation with a criminal endeavor but must always keep aware of how easy it is to fall.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jack Montague’s book offers readers a poignant look at just how easily law enforcement officers can fall to the dark side, letting their personal failings take hold of their power before it’s too late. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “A Darker Shade of Blue” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, keeping the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Darker Shade of Blue” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
