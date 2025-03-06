Rhiannon Lott’s New Book “The Dark Prince and the White Crow” is a Charming Tale of a Closed Off Prince Who Slowly Opens His Heart to a Bird That Flies Into His Castle
Crescent Valley, NV, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rhiannon Lott, a loving mother of four with a vivid imagination, has completed her most recent book “The Dark Prince and the White Crow”: a stirring tale that centers around a lonely prince who has shut himself off from the world, but finds a new companion in a bird who refuses to leave him alone.
“The dark prince had become accustomed to being alone,” writes Lott. “His castle, his home, was his to share with no one! Then one day, all that changed. An odd bird came to visit, and both of their lives were forever changed.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rhiannon Lott’s book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on the prince’s journey to break down the wall surrounding his heart in order to learn how to love once more. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Lott’s story to life, “The Dark Prince and the White Crow” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this riveting fairytale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Dark Prince and the White Crow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“The dark prince had become accustomed to being alone,” writes Lott. “His castle, his home, was his to share with no one! Then one day, all that changed. An odd bird came to visit, and both of their lives were forever changed.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rhiannon Lott’s book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on the prince’s journey to break down the wall surrounding his heart in order to learn how to love once more. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Lott’s story to life, “The Dark Prince and the White Crow” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this riveting fairytale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Dark Prince and the White Crow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories