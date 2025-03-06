Fred Sayin’s Newly Released “Following the Orienteering Course of Life” is an Inspiring Journey of Faith, Perseverance, and Personal Growth
“Following the Orienteering Course of Life: How God Helped Me Form My Spiritual and Personal Character” from Christian Faith Publishing author Fred Sayin is a deeply personal and insightful reflection on faith, resilience, and the principles that have shaped his spiritual and personal character.
Holly Hill, FL, March 06, 2025 --
Fred Sayin shares, “See how this author explains the five principles of Unity Missions Church Christian ND, as well as where past ideas come from like: "original sin". The author's thirteen years as a member of Unity Missions Church started two weeks after his mother's death. He saw the church building during the week while running an errand. He decided to attend a service believing he might surprise a couple friends, however the friends went to a different church with a similar name. This author has had seizures since February 1988 and thus only found volunteer, seasonal or temporary jobs as his seizures prevented him from attaining a driver's license. The preceding should show to today's society that disability does not mean inability.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Fred Sayin’s new book offers a heartfelt perspective on faith, perseverance, and the power of spiritual growth despite life’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Following the Orienteering Course of Life: How God Helped Me Form My Spiritual and Personal Character” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Following the Orienteering Course of Life: How God Helped Me Form My Spiritual and Personal Character”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
