Sarah Ivette Morales’s Newly Released “Shoes of Peace on the Desert Road” is an Inspiring Memoir of Faith, Resilience, and Finding Peace in Life’s Greatest Challenges

“Shoes of Peace on the Desert Road” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Ivette Morales is a deeply personal and faith-filled reflection on facing the unexpected. Through her journey with cancer, Morales shares how she learned to fully surrender to God’s love, finding strength in faith, family, and a positive attitude.