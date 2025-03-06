Sarah Ivette Morales’s Newly Released “Shoes of Peace on the Desert Road” is an Inspiring Memoir of Faith, Resilience, and Finding Peace in Life’s Greatest Challenges
“Shoes of Peace on the Desert Road” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Ivette Morales is a deeply personal and faith-filled reflection on facing the unexpected. Through her journey with cancer, Morales shares how she learned to fully surrender to God’s love, finding strength in faith, family, and a positive attitude.
Alton, TX, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Shoes of Peace on the Desert Road”: a moving testament to the power of faith in the face of life’s most difficult trials. “Shoes of Peace on the Desert Road” is the creation of published author, Sarah Ivette Morales, who lives with her loving husband, two precious daughters, and two dogs, Max and Peaches. She enjoys reading, listening to music, and traveling.
Morales shares, “Sarah went about her daily life as a planner, living by deadlines and goals. She planned to take a break from her 13-year teaching career to transition to a stay-at-home mother of two girls. Cancer was not on the agenda. What happens when you don’t plan for the unimaginable? The daily walk one takes through the worst storm of one’s life brings the ultimate test of faith.
Knowing this was out of her hands, Sarah turned to God’s love. Sarah always had a love for God, but she learned to fully surrender. It comes down to five things: God, faith, family, friends, and a positive attitude.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Ivette Morales’s new book is a powerful resource for those seeking encouragement and spiritual strength during life’s toughest moments. Her story offers a reminder that even in the darkest valleys, God’s presence provides peace and hope.
Consumers can purchase “Shoes of Peace on the Desert Road” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Shoes of Peace on the Desert Road”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
