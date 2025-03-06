Debut Book “SOUL SOURCE: A Soul Series Volume” by Rosie Chee Inspires Readers to Align Fitness, Purpose, and Personal Growth

Christian Faith Publishing presents “SOUL SOURCE: A Soul Series Volume”, a thought-provoking collection of writings by Rosie Chee that seamlessly blends inspiration, motivation, and self-discovery. Designed for fitness enthusiasts, dreamers, and purpose-driven individuals, this empowering book guides readers to embrace resilience, align their lives with meaning, and cultivate a lasting legacy.