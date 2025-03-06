The Sisters Spurlock’s Newly Released “Reflections of Kindness” is an Engaging and Heartwarming Family Resource for Fostering Understanding and Love
“Reflections of Kindness” from Christian Faith Publishing author The Sisters Spurlock is a collection of rhyming stories and thoughtful activities designed to help families explore and discuss life’s big questions while creating lasting memories.
New York, NY, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Reflections of Kindness”: an inspiring new book that combines heartwarming stories, family-friendly activities, and a message of hope and love. “Reflections of Kindness” is the creation of published author, The Sisters Spurlock.
Dianne Spurlock Winstead and Stacy Spurlock Gorham, known collectively as the Sisters Spurlock, are both retired award-winning educators who still harbor a passion for teaching and writing. They have published several children’s books and one adult suspense thriller. These books are Navikate and the Sound of the Sea, No Mask, No Home! (an award-winning book), I Give You the Olive Tree, Save Me a Seat on the Ark, and the award-winning suspense novel The Ghost Comes Out.
The children’s books are unique in that they are written in rhyme and include creative educational activities for the entire family to enjoy together once the book has ended.
Both Dianne and Stacy reside with their families and pets in the Nashville area.
The Sisters Spurlock shares, “Have you ever been with a young child who asks you why questions? You know, those questions that you aren’t always sure how to answer, but you try anyway—questions such as “Why are there good and bad people in the world?” “Why can’t I see some plants grow?” “Why do we love?” or “Why are some flowers so pretty and others aren’t?”
This book, Reflections of Kindness, helps you answer these questions, and yet it is done in such a creative way by writing it all in easy-to-read rhyme. Adults and children will enjoy reading each story together as you all will reflect on the story’s situations and how you handle them.
The Sisters Spurlock want this book to be your family’s go-to book, so they have included with each story fun, crafty memory making activities to do together as you all reflect on the meaning of each story. No longer will there be questions not answered but reflections filled with happiness, hope, and love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, The Sisters Spurlock’s new book is an excellent tool for fostering meaningful family discussions, creating cherished memories, and nurturing values of kindness and understanding in readers of all ages.
Consumers can purchase “Reflections of Kindness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Reflections of Kindness”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dianne Spurlock Winstead and Stacy Spurlock Gorham, known collectively as the Sisters Spurlock, are both retired award-winning educators who still harbor a passion for teaching and writing. They have published several children’s books and one adult suspense thriller. These books are Navikate and the Sound of the Sea, No Mask, No Home! (an award-winning book), I Give You the Olive Tree, Save Me a Seat on the Ark, and the award-winning suspense novel The Ghost Comes Out.
The children’s books are unique in that they are written in rhyme and include creative educational activities for the entire family to enjoy together once the book has ended.
Both Dianne and Stacy reside with their families and pets in the Nashville area.
The Sisters Spurlock shares, “Have you ever been with a young child who asks you why questions? You know, those questions that you aren’t always sure how to answer, but you try anyway—questions such as “Why are there good and bad people in the world?” “Why can’t I see some plants grow?” “Why do we love?” or “Why are some flowers so pretty and others aren’t?”
This book, Reflections of Kindness, helps you answer these questions, and yet it is done in such a creative way by writing it all in easy-to-read rhyme. Adults and children will enjoy reading each story together as you all will reflect on the story’s situations and how you handle them.
The Sisters Spurlock want this book to be your family’s go-to book, so they have included with each story fun, crafty memory making activities to do together as you all reflect on the meaning of each story. No longer will there be questions not answered but reflections filled with happiness, hope, and love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, The Sisters Spurlock’s new book is an excellent tool for fostering meaningful family discussions, creating cherished memories, and nurturing values of kindness and understanding in readers of all ages.
Consumers can purchase “Reflections of Kindness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Reflections of Kindness”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories