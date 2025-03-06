David Contreras’s Newly Released “Still Your Dad, Always My Son” is a Deeply Moving and Faith-Filled Reflection on Loss and Healing
“Still Your Dad, Always My Son: A Year in the Life of a Grieving Father” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Contreras is a heartfelt and candid look at a father’s ongoing journey through grief, faith, and remembrance after the devastating loss of his son.
Roseville, CA, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Still Your Dad, Always My Son: A Year in the Life of a Grieving Father”: a powerful and emotional account of one father’s reflections over the course of a year as he continues to navigate life after loss. “Still Your Dad, Always My Son: A Year in the Life of a Grieving Father” is the creation of published author, David Contreras, a retired high school teacher, athletic director, coach, and the author of the book Forever 13 through Christian Faith Publishing. Married for thirty-seven years to his beautiful wife, Kirsti, he is the father of two sons and the grandfather to one grandson. Thirteen years ago, tragedy struck both Dave and his wife when they lost their thirteen-year-old son Nick, changing their lives forever. Since then, with the support of family, friends, and those who have walked alongside them during their grief journey and through their faith, they have committed themselves to keeping their son alive in their hearts, as well as others who knew and loved him. In doing so, they find purpose in walking alongside other grieving parents who have or are experiencing a similar fate.
It is through his writing, public speaking, and his participation as a volunteer facilitator with both GriefShare and a monthly fathers’ bereavement group that David feels led to providing support to other parents who may feel they are alone as they too progress through their own grief journeys. Making no claims to being an expert at grief survival, his hopes are that by sharing his own experiences, others will find that they, too, can get through this unnatural experience of losing a child. And they don’t have to do it alone because God will provide.
David Contreras shares, “Still Your Dad, Always My Son: A Year in the Life of a Grieving Father is the story of a grieving father’s year-long reflections of the ever-changing paths he has travelled during his thirteen-year grief journey for his son Nick. Through the sharing of his life before, during, and after the tragic loss of his son, the author reveals how his efforts to continue on with the life that the world expects him to is never the same after the acceptance of his new normal brought on by his grief and is met by the reality of the physical absence of his son on earth.
By sharing his experiences in reentering into the social and working world after the death of his son, he finds a path provided by God, which allows him to focus on keeping his son alive in his heart and to continue to move forward with his own life. With renewed strength and purpose, he continues to provide for his family, contribute to those in his public service centered career, and allow for the renewal of family traditions, the introduction of new traditions, and maintaining a respect for the memory of his son and the prominent place he still occupies within his life and those who still love him.
Along the way, he finds comfort in looking back over the year and seeing the positive progression in his grief journey. As he finds purpose in helping others who are experiencing a similar grief, he discovers the source of his strength from his faith and the blessing that is his continued relationship with his son that only God could provide.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Contreras’s new book is a profoundly moving and faith-centered testament to the resilience of a grieving parent’s heart. It serves as a source of comfort and guidance for those who have suffered a similar loss, showing that healing is possible and that the love between a parent and child is never truly lost.
Consumers can purchase “Still Your Dad, Always My Son: A Year in the Life of a Grieving Father” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Still Your Dad, Always My Son: A Year in the Life of a Grieving Father”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
