Rosensteel, Brown, and Moss’s Newly Released “Prayer Journal for Everyday Combat against the Forces of Evil” is a Powerful Tool for Spiritual Growth
“Prayer Journal for Everyday Combat against the Forces of Evil” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Chinyere Rosensteel, Eudene Brown, and Dr. Sheena Moss is an inspiring resource for readers seeking to strengthen their prayer life and deepen their connection with God.
Sunrise, FL, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Prayer Journal for Everyday Combat against the Forces of Evil”: a thoughtfully designed spiritual guide that encourages readers to engage in daily prayer and reflection while documenting their faith journey. “Prayer Journal for Everyday Combat against the Forces of Evil” is the creation of published authors, Chinyere Rosensteel, Eudene Brown, and Dr. Sheena Moss.
Chinyere Rosensteel, Eudene Brown, and Dr. Sheena Moss share, “This journal is designed for daily reading and writing, allowing individuals to document their personal journey with Jesus. It also aims to teach readers how to pray in various situations, fostering a deeper relationship with God. My hope is that this journal will reach and inspire many people.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chinyere Rosensteel, Eudene Brown, and Dr. Sheena Moss’s new book offers an uplifting and practical approach to building a stronger, faith-driven life through consistent prayer and thoughtful self-reflection.
Consumers can purchase “Prayer Journal for Everyday Combat against the Forces of Evil” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prayer Journal for Everyday Combat against the Forces of Evil”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Chinyere Rosensteel, Eudene Brown, and Dr. Sheena Moss share, “This journal is designed for daily reading and writing, allowing individuals to document their personal journey with Jesus. It also aims to teach readers how to pray in various situations, fostering a deeper relationship with God. My hope is that this journal will reach and inspire many people.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chinyere Rosensteel, Eudene Brown, and Dr. Sheena Moss’s new book offers an uplifting and practical approach to building a stronger, faith-driven life through consistent prayer and thoughtful self-reflection.
Consumers can purchase “Prayer Journal for Everyday Combat against the Forces of Evil” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prayer Journal for Everyday Combat against the Forces of Evil”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories