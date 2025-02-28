C&M Integrated Partners with Air Masters North East as In-House Building Automation and Controls Division
Sussex, NJ, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- C&M Integrated, a trusted leader in the building automation and controls industry with over 15 years of experience, is proud to announce its new partnership with Air Masters North East. Under this collaboration, C&M Integrated will serve as the in-house Building Automation and Controls Division for Air Masters North East, the region’s premier commercial HVAC company with more than 50 years of industry expertise. This strategic partnership will provide enhanced building system performance, energy efficiency, and cutting-edge automation solutions for commercial clients across the Northeast.
C&M Integrated brings extensive experience in designing and implementing advanced building control systems. As a Reliable Controls Authorized Dealer, C&M Integrated is recognized for providing best-in-class solutions that help businesses optimize their HVAC, lighting, access control, and energy management systems. With a deep understanding of both the technology and the industry, C&M Integrated ensures that buildings are running at their highest potential, while offering exceptional customer support and service.
For over five decades, Air Masters North East has been recognized as the go-to commercial HVAC provider in the region, known for its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and reliability. The company’s extensive experience in HVAC systems positions them as the ideal partner for C&M Integrated, combining their expertise in HVAC with C&M’s cutting-edge controls technology to deliver integrated solutions that optimize building performance from the ground up.
“We are excited to join forces with Air Masters North East,” said Mike Taylor, President of C&M Integrated. “Our expertise in building automation, paired with their industry-leading HVAC systems, creates a powerful combination that allows us to offer seamless, energy-efficient solutions to commercial clients. This partnership is a win for our clients, who will benefit from a comprehensive service that enhances comfort, cuts energy costs, and improves overall building operations.”
As part of this collaboration, Air Masters North East clients will now have direct access to C&M Integrated’s advanced automation systems. These solutions allow for centralized control and monitoring of building systems, ensuring energy efficiency, reliability, and maximum comfort. Clients will also benefit from streamlined installation, maintenance, and support for both HVAC and automation systems, providing a more efficient and integrated approach to managing their facilities.
“We’re proud to work with C&M Integrated and expand the range of services we offer to our customers,” said Doug Laperche, President of Air Masters North East. “By adding world-class building automation to our HVAC offerings, we can now provide a complete solution that optimizes energy performance and enhances the overall building experience for our clients.”
For more information about C&M Integrated and their building automation services, visit www.844BMSTEAM.com. To learn more about Air Masters North East and their HVAC solutions, visit www.airmastersnortheast.com.
About C&M Integrated
C&M Integrated is a leading provider of building automation and control systems, with over 15 years of experience in the industry. As a Reliable Controls Authorized Dealer, C&M Integrated specializes in energy management, HVAC controls, lighting, and access control systems, helping businesses optimize their building performance and energy efficiency while improving tenant comfort and operational reliability.
About Air Masters North East
Air Masters North East is the premier commercial HVAC provider in the Northeast, with over 50 years of experience. The company offers HVAC design, installation, service, and maintenance, providing energy-efficient solutions to commercial clients. Known for its reliability and commitment to excellence, Air Masters North East has established itself as a leader in the HVAC industry.
Mike Taylor
973-600-8207
www.844bmsteam.com
