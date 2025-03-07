Hoffman Academy Expands Online Learning with New Piano Game
Portland-based Hoffman Academy has launched Sea Turtle Shuffle, an interactive piano game that helps students develop note reading skills, expanding their educational platform that reaches students in 115+ countries with 350+ free video lessons. Founded by Joseph Hoffman, the company makes quality music education accessible worldwide through free lessons, while offering premium subscribers interactive games, practice tools, and educational materials within their innovative digital platform.
Portland, OR, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hoffman Academy, a Portland-based educational technology company that makes piano education accessible worldwide, announced this month the launch of Sea Turtle Shuffle, an online piano game designed to help students develop speed and confidence in note reading as they guide baby sea turtles safely to the ocean.
The release represents the latest development for the company, which has grown from its start in founder Joseph Hoffman's living room to reach students in more than 115 countries. "Students often tell us they want to become more confident at reading notes," says Joseph Hoffman, CEO and face of Hoffman Academy’s 350+ video lessons. "Sea Turtle Shuffle turns this goal into an engaging challenge.” The piano game utilizes a "Guide Note" approach that makes navigating the musical staff simple for beginners.
At the core of Hoffman Academy's platform is the library of free video lessons that take students from their very first song to more advanced repertoire. Following the principle of "experience before explanation," students begin playing real music on day one while building comprehensive musicianship skills. As they advance, they tackle sophisticated pieces like Bach's Prelude in C Minor and Beethoven's Sonatina in F.
The company maintains an active development schedule, releasing new video lessons weekly along with regular content updates including sheet music, themed worksheets, and other educational resources. The platform's popular annual online summer camp, featuring themed "cabins" for musical exploration, continues to be a highlight of the year for students. At the same time, new initiatives like an interactive Holiday Advent Calendar & the Sea Turtle Shuffle game keep the learning experience fresh.
While the platform's video lessons remain free, Sea Turtle Shuffle joins a growing suite of premium features available to subscribers; including all seven interactive piano games, guided practice sessions, play-along tracks, and an extensive library of sheet music and educational materials valued at over $2,500.
About Hoffman Academy
Hoffman Academy's mission is to "inspire a new generation of music makers through education that is fun, effective, and available to everyone." With a philosophy of “experience before explanation,” the Hoffman Method introduces new concepts systematically while keeping learning engaging and accessible. The company combines thoughtful technology with this proven teaching method to bring piano education to students worldwide.
For more information, visit www.hoffmanacademy.com.
Contact
Hoffman Academy of MusicContact
Kelly Kennedy
503-488-5482
hoffmanacademy.com
