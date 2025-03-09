David Pomeroy Releases New Album More Duets

David Pomeroy is an independent music artist known for blending AI-driven innovation with traditional songwriting to create diverse and emotionally compelling music. With a catalog spanning pop, country, gospel, and electronic influences, he crafts songs that are both fresh and timeless. His albums, including Love Vibes, Vegas Vibes, Country Vibes, and More Duets, showcase his ability to tell captivating stories through melody and harmony.