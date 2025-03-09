David Pomeroy Releases New Album More Duets
David Pomeroy is an independent music artist known for blending AI-driven innovation with traditional songwriting to create diverse and emotionally compelling music. With a catalog spanning pop, country, gospel, and electronic influences, he crafts songs that are both fresh and timeless. His albums, including Love Vibes, Vegas Vibes, Country Vibes, and More Duets, showcase his ability to tell captivating stories through melody and harmony.
Auckland, New Zealand, March 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Independent music artist David Pomeroy has just released his latest album, More Duets, now available on all major streaming platforms, including YouTube and Spotify.
Following the success of his previous Duets album, More Duets, expands on Pomeroy’s signature collaborative sound, delivering a collection of heartfelt and harmonious songs that blend passion, storytelling, and musical synergy. With AI-enhanced production techniques and an emphasis on vocal chemistry, this album continues his mission to create music that is both emotionally compelling and widely accessible.
"More Duets is a celebration of connection through music," says Pomeroy. "I wanted to bring more depth and variety to the duets format, exploring themes of love, longing, joy, and nostalgia in a way that resonates with listeners."
As with his previous releases, More Duets was created using innovative music technology, blending traditional songwriting with AI-powered tools to craft melodies and harmonies that feel both fresh and timeless. The album spans multiple genres, ensuring a diverse and engaging listening experience.
With a growing catalog of independent releases, including Love Vibes, Vegas Vibes, Country Vibes, and More Vegas Vibes, Pomeroy has solidified his reputation as a versatile artist with a unique approach to music production.
More Duets is now streaming worldwide. Listen today on YouTube or Spotify.
For more information on David Pomeroy’s music, visit DavidPomeroyMusic.com.
Media Contact:
David Pomeroy Music
Email: david@davidpomeroymusic.com
Website: www.davidpomeroymusic.com
YouTube: David Pomeroy Music
Spotify: David Pomeroy
