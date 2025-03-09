New Bonus Modules for the Certificate GMP Training
Chicago, IL, March 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pharma Lessons has added two new bonus modules to the popular Good Manufacturing Practice Training. The new modules are already available to all currently enrolled users.
The first module covers the major differences between the FDA and EMA GMP guidelines. And the second module is based on the GMP Annex 11 which is part of the EMA Good Manufacturing Practice guidelines. GMP Annex 11 deals with Computerized Systems in GMP.
Both modules are voluntary which means that they are not part of the course final exam. However both modules provide valuable knowledge to all trainees interested in the subject and are already available without any additional costs.
Pharma Lessons’ certificate GMP training can be found on:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/certificate-courses/gmp-training-english/
The page provides free demo and a sample of the certificate awarded after successful completion of the course exam.
Pharma Lessons also provides a free GMP course available on:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/free-courses/gmptraining/
