Author Ron Finch’s New Book “The Journey” is a Gripping Mystery That Follows One Man’s Journey to Discover Who He is and, More Importantly, Why He’s Being Hunted Down

Recent release “The Journey” from Page Publishing author Ron Finch is an engaging thriller that centers around Dexter Connacher, a man who awakens with no knowledge of his past but knows someone is trying to kill him. Lost and confused, Dexter flees across Ontario, hoping to find fragments of his past that will help him discover who he is and what he truly knows.