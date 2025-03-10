Author Ron Finch’s New Book “The Journey” is a Gripping Mystery That Follows One Man’s Journey to Discover Who He is and, More Importantly, Why He’s Being Hunted Down
Recent release “The Journey” from Page Publishing author Ron Finch is an engaging thriller that centers around Dexter Connacher, a man who awakens with no knowledge of his past but knows someone is trying to kill him. Lost and confused, Dexter flees across Ontario, hoping to find fragments of his past that will help him discover who he is and what he truly knows.
New York, NY, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ron Finch, who taught mathematics and physics and went on to become a secondary school principal, has completed his new book “The Journey”: a captivating novel that follows a man with amnesia who must remember his identity and his past before it’s too late.
“When he wakes up in a car in a field off the side of the road, he doesn’t know where he is or who he is, he just knows someone is trying to kill him,” writes Finch. “Thus begins the journey of a man who will take on many aliases in his desperate attempt to remain one step ahead of his unknown pursuers.
“With the help of sympathetic and not-so-sympathetic strangers, Dexter Connacher (one of his many names) makes his way across Ontario, hiding in plain sight under assumed identities, slowly piecing together the fragments of his past. But can he put it together before it’s too late?
“People have been making inquiries, mysterious figures are closing in, and a province-wide manhunt is underway for the man he might or might not have been. His enemies seem to be everywhere, even among the police, but who is the shadowy figure behind it all? And what does Dexter know that will drive them to murder? The only thing Dexter knows for certain is that he has to find Whitey.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ron Finch’s riveting tale is a simmering Canadian thriller full of mystery and suspense, unexpected twists and turns, and ordinary people doing extraordinary things in the name of truth and justice. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Journey” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats as Dexter’s quest for the truth unfolds.
