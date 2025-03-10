Author Susan Altman’s New Book “Tattoo Chronicles: History Written in Ink” is a Comprehensive Overview of the History of Tattoos and Their Importance Across Cultures
Recent release “Tattoo Chronicles: History Written in Ink” from Page Publishing author Susan Altman is a fascinating read that explores the endurance of tattoos as a cultural and personal expression, starting with the indigenous natives and ending with personal stories of individuals and their tattoos. This book shows that ultimately, tattoos are a biographical map steeped in tradition and ritual.
New York, NY, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Susan Altman, who has had a forty-year career in education, both with the New York City Department of Education and as an assistant professor and learning disabilities coordinator at Fashion Institute of Technology, has completed her new book “Tattoo Chronicles: History Written in Ink”: an engaging and compelling look at the history of tattoos, documenting their importance as both cultural and personal expression, beginning with indigenous natives to personal tales of the author’s own history with tattoos.
“What started as an effort to understand my own child through his body art has led me on a fantastic journey through history,” shares Altman. “I learned how tattoo practices, from Native Americans to those of the present day, are interconnected by historical events. Throughout the centuries, tattoos have alternated between being fashionable and stigmatized. However, one constant remains: tattoos are permanent, and so they represent something significant enough to inform that choice. Whether symbolic or a tallying of life’s events, tattoos tell a story of the times, the culture, and also a deeply personal narrative.”
Published by Page Publishing, Susan Altman’s enlightening tale will help readers gain a better understanding of tattoos, helping them to open their minds and learn to accept tattoos just as the author did. Deeply personal and engaging, “Tattoo Chronicles” is sure to captivate readers, leaving them with a fond appreciation for why tattoos have endured into the modern era.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Tattoo Chronicles: History Written in Ink” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
