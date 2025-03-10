Author Susan Altman’s New Book “Tattoo Chronicles: History Written in Ink” is a Comprehensive Overview of the History of Tattoos and Their Importance Across Cultures

Recent release “Tattoo Chronicles: History Written in Ink” from Page Publishing author Susan Altman is a fascinating read that explores the endurance of tattoos as a cultural and personal expression, starting with the indigenous natives and ending with personal stories of individuals and their tattoos. This book shows that ultimately, tattoos are a biographical map steeped in tradition and ritual.