Author Theresa Foley’s New Book “Made A Horrible Mistake” is a Gripping and Poignant Tale of Hope and Resilience in the Face of Adversity and Despair

Recent release “Made A Horrible Mistake” from Page Publishing author Theresa Foley is a deeply moving story that follows Josephine, a young woman struggling with despair as those around her remain oblivious to her pain. Just when she plans to take her own life, unexpected forces intervene, leading her on a journey of hope and self-discovery.