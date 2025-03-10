Author Theresa Foley’s New Book “Made A Horrible Mistake” is a Gripping and Poignant Tale of Hope and Resilience in the Face of Adversity and Despair
Recent release “Made A Horrible Mistake” from Page Publishing author Theresa Foley is a deeply moving story that follows Josephine, a young woman struggling with despair as those around her remain oblivious to her pain. Just when she plans to take her own life, unexpected forces intervene, leading her on a journey of hope and self-discovery.
Waretown, NJ, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Theresa Foley has completed her new book “Made A Horrible Mistake”: a compelling story that sheds light on the struggles of mental health and the importance of hope, following the journey of Josephine, a young woman who feels unseen and unheard by those she loves.
“Made A Horrible Mistake” explores the complexities of mental health, the importance of human connection, and the resilience that can emerge from even the darkest moments. Foley’s sensitive portrayal of Josephine’s struggles invites readers to reflect on their own lives and the ways in which they can support those in need.
“This isn’t a story about giving up…it’s one of hope,” writes Foley. “Josephine couldn’t catch a break. Her friends and family all turned a blind eye. They couldn’t see how badly she’d been hurting. One fateful night, Josephine devised a plan to take her own life, but the powers that be had other plans.”
Published by Page Publishing, Theresa Foley’s engaging novel came about from the trauma the author experienced after losing her cousin to suicide and was written with the hope of helping those currently struggling with depression, isolation, and thoughts of self-harm.
With its poignant narrative and relevant themes, Foley’s novel aims to foster empathy and understanding around mental health issues, reminding readers that there is always a glimmer of hope, even in the darkest of times, and to serve as a powerful reminder of resilience in the face of adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Made A Horrible Mistake” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
