Author Gabriela Harper Harrison’s New Book “Dare to Dream” is a Poignant Memoir Following Two Former Lovers Who Find Each Other Again Over Four Decades Later
Recent release “Dare to Dream” from Covenant Books author Gabriela Harper Harrison is a stirring and heartfelt autobiographical account that follows the author as she and the man of her dreams, who she walked out on long ago, find themselves reunited by chance. Now forty-three years older and wiser, they attempt to make up for lost time as they take a leap of faith with each other.
New York, NY, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gabriela Harper Harrison, who still believes in embracing life and taking leaps of faith, has completed her new book, “Dare to Dream”: a powerful and compelling true story that centers around the author and her first love as they reconnect decades later, working to mend their relationship after years of hurt and heartache.
“Michael Allen Harrison was my first true love. The man I wanted to marry and did,” shares Gabriela. “We had come from distinctly different backgrounds and had grown up in opposite parts of the country, but against all odds, we fell in love and got married. Like any young couple, we had dreams of a promising future and visualized growing old together happily ever after.
“The road was rocky from the very beginning though, and as a starry-eyed young woman, I was unprepared for Mike’s detachment, withdrawal, and heightened need for solitude. He offered no excuses for his aloofness, nor did he offer any explanation. Although I prayed hard that everything would work out, it didn’t.
“I never stopped thinking about him though and never stopped loving him.
“This is the story of a young man and a young woman who remained divided as they grew into an older man and an older woman, yet, ultimately, it was that very division that motivated them to search for one another.
“Fast forward forty-two years—my hands shook as I read his email. Could this really be happening?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gabriela Harper Harrison’s new book is a riveting account that will capture the hearts and minds of readers, inspiring them to never underestimate the power of love or walk away from a door that God has opened.
Readers can purchase “Dare to Dream” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
