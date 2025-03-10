Author Gabriela Harper Harrison’s New Book “Dare to Dream” is a Poignant Memoir Following Two Former Lovers Who Find Each Other Again Over Four Decades Later

Recent release “Dare to Dream” from Covenant Books author Gabriela Harper Harrison is a stirring and heartfelt autobiographical account that follows the author as she and the man of her dreams, who she walked out on long ago, find themselves reunited by chance. Now forty-three years older and wiser, they attempt to make up for lost time as they take a leap of faith with each other.