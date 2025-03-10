Author Anonymous’s New Book “My Gift to the World” is a Stirring Collection of Poems Inspired by God to Help Readers Develop a Stronger Connection with the Lord
Recent release “My Gift to the World” from Covenant Books author Anonymous is a powerful and eye-opening assortment of poems and ruminations that draws from the author’s own experiences with FAITH to help readers from all walks of life open themselves up to the Lord and accept HIS TEACHINGS and SALVATION.
New York, NY, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Anonymous has completed their new book, “My Gift to the World,” a stirring and thought-provoking assemblage of poetry that flows from God through the author in order to spark change within the hearts of readers so that they may be open and accepting of God’s PRESENCE in their lives.
“i am simply just a person who wrote these poems as FATHER YAHWEH whispered them into the ears of my heart,” shares the author. “It's not so much that FATHER YAHWEH gave them to me but i made myself available and allowed HIM to use me and give me the words to write. When after sharing what i have written with others, many people have told me that i am talented. i disagree. FATHER YAHWEH and YESHUA have ALL of THE TALENTS and if THEY see you using ONE of THEIR TALENTS then THEY will use you to PER-FECT IT and give you a gift. FATHER YAHWEH and YESHUA cannot use you if you don't allow THEM to.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Anonymous’s new book is a vital resource for those seeking to gain spiritual enlightenment, encouraging readers to grow closer with God and recenter their lives around their HEAVENLY FATHER. Deeply personal and candid, “My Gift to the World” is sure to resonate with readers of all faiths, helping them find their own individual connections with God.
Readers can purchase “My Gift to the World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
