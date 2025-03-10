Author Anonymous’s New Book “My Gift to the World” is a Stirring Collection of Poems Inspired by God to Help Readers Develop a Stronger Connection with the Lord

Recent release “My Gift to the World” from Covenant Books author Anonymous is a powerful and eye-opening assortment of poems and ruminations that draws from the author’s own experiences with FAITH to help readers from all walks of life open themselves up to the Lord and accept HIS TEACHINGS and SALVATION.