Author George Frederick Williams’s New Book “In Touch With The Universe” is a Stirring Collection of Poems Designed to Enlighten and Uplift One’s Spirit
Recent release “In Touch With The Universe” from Newman Springs Publishing author George Frederick Williams is a heartfelt series of poetry and ruminations aimed at helping readers open their heart, mind, and soul to truths of the universe. Through each entry, Williams aims to bring joy and poignant reflection to those who take the journey through his written word.
Carrollton, GA, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- George Frederick Williams, who worked at Royal Creations Inc. for six and a half years and at Southwire Company LLC for over twenty-three years as a machine operator, has completed his new book “In Touch With The Universe”: a compelling and thought-provoking assortment of poems, reflections, and ruminations concerning the mysteries of life, the universe, the divine, and the human condition.
“This book of poems and psalms is designed for people from all walks of life,” writes Williams. “They are divinely created to touch the hearts and souls of everyone who reads them. The wide variety of these writings will educate, fascinate, and even captivate the minds of all readers. They will bring joy and bliss to your soul and spirit.
“They will even awaken your subconscious thoughts, stir your imagination, draw you closer to God and nature, and also keep you in touch with the universe.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, George Frederick Williams’s enthralling series is sure to transport readers with each turn of the page, presenting an eye-opening journey through the author’s prose. Drawing upon years of personal reflection and experiences, Williams shares his writings to help readers discover their own spirituality, bringing them closer to God and both the physical and philosophical world around them.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase “In Touch With The Universe” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
