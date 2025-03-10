Author Leighlan Marie Fields’s New Book “The Night Is Mine” is a Powerful Collection of Poems That Reflect Upon the Author’s Lived Experiences Throughout the Years
Recent release “The Night Is Mine” from Newman Springs Publishing author Leighlan Marie Fields is a compelling and thought-provoking assortment of poetry that invites the readers into the mind and soul of the author, commenting on the world around them, their lived experiences, and the human condition.
New York, NY, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leighlan Marie Fields has completed her new book “The Night Is Mine”: a stirring series of poems that expresses the author’s thoughts and observations of the world, as well as their lived experiences that have come to define them.
In the opening titular poem, Fields shares, “Soft kisses among my face || Beautiful music I never heard || Someone special to make me feel safe || I don’t have to worry || The night is mine
“A moment when dreams come true || A twinkle in your eye || Which makes all my problems || Seem to pass me by || The night is mine
“As our lips touch || My soul roams free || Tonight is special || Because you’re alone with me || The night is mine
“When the morning came || I wondered where went the time || All I could think || Is the night isn’t mine”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Leighlan Marie Fields’s enthralling assortment is sure to captivate readers from all walks of life as they experience the author’s incredible gift of prose, witnessing the beauty and heartache of the world through her written words. With each turn of the page, Fields weaves a heartfelt tapestry that is sure to resonate with fans of poetry long after the final entry.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Night Is Mine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
