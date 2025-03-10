Author Leighlan Marie Fields’s New Book “The Night Is Mine” is a Powerful Collection of Poems That Reflect Upon the Author’s Lived Experiences Throughout the Years

Recent release “The Night Is Mine” from Newman Springs Publishing author Leighlan Marie Fields is a compelling and thought-provoking assortment of poetry that invites the readers into the mind and soul of the author, commenting on the world around them, their lived experiences, and the human condition.