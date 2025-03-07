Loveforce International Issues a Diabolical New Release
Santa Clarita, CA, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, March 7, Loveforce International will issue a diabolical new release. The new release not only has a diabolical title but also has a diabolical sound. The single is by Loveforce International recording artists inRchild.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Diabolical.” It is a quirky, Avant Garde Rock Instrumental. It uses intricate rhythms and guitar licks to evoke thoughts of villainy. Imagine an evil character and his henchmen walking through a scene of mass destruction, which they themselves caused. This would be their theme song. It is something you can play or think of every time a person you believe is evil enters or exits your life.
“Our first March release is a masterwork at creating a mood,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It is meant to make a listener literally feel evil when listening to it.” He continued.
inRchild’s “Diabolical” will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
