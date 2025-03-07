Grand Master Edward Hartzell’s New Book, "Shin Ju Ryu Kenpo Ju-Jutsu," is a Groundbreaking Martial Arts Book Offering a Modern Synthesis of Traditional Combat Arts
New York, NY, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Grand Master Edward Hartzell—Tenth Dan—Soke Menkyo Keiden Shihan, the founder and creator of the Shin Ju Ryu Kenpo Ju-jutsu self-defense system, has completed his most recent book, "Shin Ju Ryu Kenpo Ju-Jutsu." A seminal work that distills a lifetime of martial arts expertise into a comprehensive self-defense system that bridges traditional techniques with modern insights.
In "Shin Ju Ryu Kenpo Ju-Jutsu," Grand Master Hartzell offers an exhaustive examination of Shin Ju Ryu Kenpo Ju-Jutsu, a self-defense system he meticulously developed by integrating the most effective elements from various martial arts, including Judo, Tae Kwon Do, Shorin-ryu Chinese Kempo, Mudokwan, Wing Chun, Aikido, and Chi Ling Pai Ying Jaw Chuan, among others. His approach combines empirical analysis, mathematical precision, and historical understanding to create a dynamic and effective self-defense methodology.
“The experience you gain when training within the Shin Ju Ryu Kenpo Ju-Jutsu system is unique. Since its inception, beginning with my training in 1962, it has grown to become a complete martial arts and personal education system,” writes Grand Master Hartzell. “I began defining the techniques to be taught with the philosophy of being followed and understood by future generations. I knew this road was going to be deeply challenging and personal. Especially as the years passed and the system changed and grew to its present form. I would like to impart some of the thoughts and knowledge I have absorbed over the years of dedicated service to the system.”
The author continues, “For thirty years, this system has continued to evolve into this wonderful, unique martial art system, and by design, it will continue on that path with the new masters that have studied and learned the teachings that I spent a lifetime learning and sharing with them. The Shin Ju system is for everyone in some way. Not all will become teachers or masters, but all will be students of the system for life. It can never be taken, only given. Train, study, and never give up walking the path. Have faith and be your own man, free to express yourself and what the system has given to you.”
Published by Fulton Books, Grand Master Edward Hartzell—Tenth Dan—Soke Menkyo Kaiden Shihan’s book is more than just a martial arts manual; it is a testament to Grand Master Hartzell’s lifelong commitment to refining and perfecting self-defense principles. Shin Ju Ryu Kempo Ju-Jutsu provides practical techniques and historical insights that make it an invaluable resource for martial artists of any skill level seeking to enhance their skills and understanding of self-defense.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase Shin Ju Ryu Kenpo Ju-Jutsu online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
