K.C. Laurie’s New Book, "Broken Little Pieces," is a Collection of Poems and Short Stories That Document the Author’s Journey Through Personal Relationships and Struggles
New York, NY, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author K.C. Laurie, a new young adult author from Middletown, Rhode Island who draws inspiration from personal experiences, has completed her most recent book, “Broken Little Pieces”: a poignant and heartfelt memoir told through a series of poems that reflect upon the relationships, trials, and triumphs from throughout the author’s life.
“Fragments of navigating through personal relationships are told in the form of poetry, encapsulating the feminine experience, heartache, and silly little love stories,” writes Laurie. “Not only external relationships, but the relationship a woman develops with herself as she picks up the broken pieces of herself time and time again.”
Published by Fulton Books, K.C. Laurie’s book weaves a beautiful tapestry of love and loss as told through the author’s incredible gift of prose that promises to transport readers with each turn of the page. Deeply personal and candid, “Broken Little Pieces” is a tribute to struggles that women face each and every day, offering encouragement and hope to those who find their challenges represented within its pages.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Broken Little Pieces” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
