R.M.E’s Newly Released “A Challenged Mind” is a Heartfelt Memoir of Faith, Resilience, and Overcoming Mental Health Challenges
“A Challenged Mind” from Christian Faith Publishing author R.M.E is an inspiring account of a family’s journey through the trials of mental health, showcasing the transformative power of faith and God’s unwavering presence.
New York, NY, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Challenged Mind”: an emotional and uplifting narrative based on true events that highlights the strength, love, and perseverance of a family navigating the complexities of mental health challenges. “A Challenged Mind” is the creation of published author, R.M.E, a dedicated mother and appreciative daughter.
R.M.E shares, “This book is based on actual events. I felt compelled, with my son’s approval, to share our experiences on this journey dealing with his mental health. We hope that by sharing our story, we can provide a glimmer of hope, showing that with faith and trust in God, all things are truly possible. Dealing with a child with mental health challenges is difficult, but through each trial, God showed us that our cries were heard and provided who and what we needed to help carry us through. It is because of God’s mercy and love that my son is an overcomer. I am proud of the man he has become; he is truly amazing and a testimony.
I still get teary-eyed as I reflect back on a time when a boy was trying to have self-control to now seeing a wonderful man in control. The road was not easy, and I know there are some challenges he may continue to face, but knowing where he started and seeing how far he has come brings peace to him and myself, knowing God is with us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R.M.E’s new book is a touching reminder of the strength found in faith, the healing power of love, and the importance of perseverance when faced with life’s greatest challenges.
Consumers can purchase “A Challenged Mind” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Challenged Mind”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
R.M.E shares, “This book is based on actual events. I felt compelled, with my son’s approval, to share our experiences on this journey dealing with his mental health. We hope that by sharing our story, we can provide a glimmer of hope, showing that with faith and trust in God, all things are truly possible. Dealing with a child with mental health challenges is difficult, but through each trial, God showed us that our cries were heard and provided who and what we needed to help carry us through. It is because of God’s mercy and love that my son is an overcomer. I am proud of the man he has become; he is truly amazing and a testimony.
I still get teary-eyed as I reflect back on a time when a boy was trying to have self-control to now seeing a wonderful man in control. The road was not easy, and I know there are some challenges he may continue to face, but knowing where he started and seeing how far he has come brings peace to him and myself, knowing God is with us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R.M.E’s new book is a touching reminder of the strength found in faith, the healing power of love, and the importance of perseverance when faced with life’s greatest challenges.
Consumers can purchase “A Challenged Mind” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Challenged Mind”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories