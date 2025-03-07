Neill Russell’s New Novel “Newton’s Riddle” is a Riveting Thriller Revealing How Isaac Newton Left a Riddle That Explains Why We Are Experiencing Major Worldwide Turmoil
Neill G. Russell’s newly released novel “Newton’s Riddle” is a riveting supernatural thriller revealing how Sir Isaac Newton left a riddle to the End-Times that explains why we are experiencing major worldwide turmoil.
Queenstown, MD, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Newton’s Riddle: The Mystery of Daniel’s 70th Week Revealed”, the creation of published author, Neill G. Russell, is an engrossing blend of suspenseful storytelling and profound End-times supernatural insight that explains why we are experiencing such major worldwide turmoil. “Newton's Riddle is the 'now' book for the most critical junction in human history. You will not be able to put this book down." - Sid Roth - President of Messianic Vision and the host of It's Supernatural.
The second coming of Christ is near. Find out what the greatest genius of all time discovered concerning the prophetic events that will shortly befall America and Israel. Before his death in 1727, Sir Isaac Newton, the renown physicist, concealed a prophetic script in an alchemy journal. This mysteriously coded script detailed crucial future events involving both Israel and the United States...and their relation to the return of Jesus Christ. During a trip to England to visit an old friend, Dr. Ezra Schroeder, a National Security Administration code breaker, happens upon the cryptic contents of Newton's final work. With each passing day, as the political clouds around the United States and Israel grow increasingly ominous, Ezra knows what he must do. With this vital knowledge in hand, he must become a modern-day Moses and implore the reluctant president of the United States to come to the aid of the Jewish state of Israel—which is on the brink of total annihilation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Neill G. Russell’s new book presents a dynamic narrative that masterfully bridges the past, present, and prophetic future. This compelling novel offers readers both an unforgettable story and a deeper understanding of biblical truths in a modern context.
Consumers can purchase “Newton’s Riddle: The Mystery of Daniel’s 70th Week Revealed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Newton’s Riddle: The Mystery of Daniel’s 70th Week Revealed”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
