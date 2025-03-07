Therese Bertolino’s Newly Released “Eat Your Tacos” is an Inspiring Tale of Self-Discovery and Following One’s Dreams
“Eat Your Tacos” from Christian Faith Publishing author Therese Bertolino is a heartwarming story of a young girl overcoming self-doubt, embracing her dreams, and learning the power of believing in herself.
Weaverville, CA, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Eat Your Tacos”: an uplifting narrative that reminds readers of the importance of dreaming big and believing in oneself. “Eat Your Tacos” is the creation of published author, Therese Bertolino. She was born in Southern California and raised on a small farm in Ridgefield, Washington. Therese enjoys living in the mountains and being surrounded by nature. Her family keeps her grounded. Therese has been writing poetry, songs and short stories since she was a young girl. Writing and publishing her first book is a dream come true.
Bertolino shares, “Thirteen-year-old Allison is a shy girl with long, stringy red hair, big blue eyes, and a freckled nose. Allison is often a target of her siblings’ and classmates’ teasing. Young shy Allison has big dreams of becoming a dancer, but she thinks this will never come true. She feels like giving up on her dreams, then finds a friend named Paco. He encourages her to “dare to dream.” This inspirational book teaches young readers to believe in themselves and follow their dreams.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Therese Bertolino’s new book is an engaging story for young readers that encourages self-confidence and resilience. It is a heartfelt reminder that with encouragement and determination, dreams can become reality.
Consumers can purchase “Eat Your Tacos” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Eat Your Tacos”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bertolino shares, “Thirteen-year-old Allison is a shy girl with long, stringy red hair, big blue eyes, and a freckled nose. Allison is often a target of her siblings’ and classmates’ teasing. Young shy Allison has big dreams of becoming a dancer, but she thinks this will never come true. She feels like giving up on her dreams, then finds a friend named Paco. He encourages her to “dare to dream.” This inspirational book teaches young readers to believe in themselves and follow their dreams.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Therese Bertolino’s new book is an engaging story for young readers that encourages self-confidence and resilience. It is a heartfelt reminder that with encouragement and determination, dreams can become reality.
Consumers can purchase “Eat Your Tacos” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Eat Your Tacos”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories