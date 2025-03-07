John Devries’s Newly Released “Implementing Fivefold Churches” is a Compelling Guide to Restoring Biblical Church Structure and Leadership
“Implementing Fivefold Churches” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Devries is an insightful exploration of biblical church governance, emphasizing the importance of restoring the apostolic and prophetic foundations as outlined in Scripture.
Post Falls, ID, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Implementing Fivefold Churches”, a thought-provoking and scripturally grounded guide that challenges modern church structures and calls for a return to biblical leadership principles, is the creation of published author, John Devries.
Devries shares, “· The household of God is built on the foundation of APOSTLES and PROPHETS (Ephesians 2:19-20). Only man has made change to this and not God.
· When Christ ascended to heaven He gave five differing ministry callings (Ephesians 4:8, 11). Man changed this without any scriptural text or basis.
· Our Lord set His ministry government in place (1 Corinthians’ 12:18, 28) Only man has changed this.
· All churches that do not have a multiple scripturally described eldership are out of order (Titus 1:5)
· Our Lord described a scriptural holy church. This must be restored to have what the Book of Acts depicts, with supernatural gifts, miracles and prophetic revelation. That is a FIVEFOLD CHURCH!
The author has ministered in several countries but especially in the Philippines, with church planting, conferences, writing books and doctrinal manuals. His life is dedicated to restore scriptural Fivefold churches.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Devries’s new book offers a compelling and biblically supported blueprint for churches seeking to return to a fully functioning, Spirit-led ministry.
Consumers can purchase “Implementing Fivefold Churches” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Implementing Fivefold Churches”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
