Pamela Fay Ellis’s Newly Released “WHISPERS to your Heart from GOD: 365 Devotions to Start Your Day” is a Heartfelt Guide to Spiritual Growth and Daily Inspiration
“WHISPERS to your Heart from GOD: 365 Devotions to Start Your Day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Fay Ellis is an enriching devotional designed to inspire, uplift, and deepen readers’ relationships with God through daily reflections and biblical insights.
Hampton, VA, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “WHISPERS to your Heart from GOD: 365 Devotions to Start Your Day”: a beautifully crafted devotional offering readers a daily journey of encouragement, comfort, and spiritual insight. “WHISPERS to your Heart from GOD: 365 Devotions to Start Your Day” is the creation of published author, Pamela Fay Ellis, a retired educator who enjoys observing sunsets and the beauty of nature. She loves children and has taught various grade levels for twenty-seven years in Virginia Christian elementary schools where she extended her love for children by tutoring them after school and during the summer. She graduated cum laude from Covington Theological Seminary with a BA degree in religious education. Pamela was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, into a family where both parents served as pastors. Pamela, a minister and Bible teacher in her local church, resides in Tidewater, Virginia, with her loving husband of over forty-one years, Robert Sr. She is blessed to be a mother of two adult sons, Robert Jr. and Rodney.
Pamela Fay Ellis shares, “Do you have a hunger and thirst to deepen your relationship with God, but you oftentimes find yourself on a tight schedule? This is just the book for you. Whispers to Your Heart from God is a daily devotional that contains brief poems, stories, scriptures, and analogies about life and nature that direct you to Christ’s love, forgiveness, and faithfulness. Many days, when author Pamela Fay Ellis was having her personal quiet time with God, she could sense whispers of encouragement from God going directly to her heart. Just as Pamela has drawn close to Christ, your relationship can also be strengthened. While you’re making the decision to have a closer walk with the Lord, don’t miss the opportunity to let Whispers to Your Heart from God aid you on your spiritual journey. As you read the pages of this devotional may you feel uplifted and comforted, find direction, and receive peace and guidance from the Holy Spirit. Allow your heart to be engaged and inspired as you experience the life change that God’s Word brings to you, as you begin to appreciate the great sacrifice Christ made for you through His death, burial, and resurrection. Invite God to reign in your life as He whispers words of tranquility to your heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Fay Ellis’s new book is a profound tool for those seeking to incorporate meaningful spiritual practice into their daily lives and to cultivate a deeper connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “WHISPERS to your Heart from GOD: 365 Devotions to Start Your Day” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “WHISPERS to your Heart from GOD: 365 Devotions to Start Your Day”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
