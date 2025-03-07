Grace L. Rice’s Newly Released “God’s Perfect Gift: Disability through the Eyes of a Child: Winning the Race!” is a Heartwarming Tale Celebrating Determination

“God’s Perfect Gift: Disability through the Eyes of a Child: Winning the Race!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Grace L. Rice is an inspiring children’s story that highlights the joy, courage, and achievements of a young girl as she embraces her abilities and participates in a special event.