Grace L. Rice’s Newly Released “God’s Perfect Gift: Disability through the Eyes of a Child: Winning the Race!” is a Heartwarming Tale Celebrating Determination
“God’s Perfect Gift: Disability through the Eyes of a Child: Winning the Race!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Grace L. Rice is an inspiring children’s story that highlights the joy, courage, and achievements of a young girl as she embraces her abilities and participates in a special event.
Twinsburg, OH, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Perfect Gift: Disability through the Eyes of a Child: Winning the Race!”: an engaging and uplifting narrative crafted to empower and inspire children with disabilities. “God’s Perfect Gift: Disability through the Eyes of a Child: Winning the Race!” is the creation of published author, Grace L. Rice, an earnest voice in the literary space, shining a light on the brilliance of children with disabilities. In addition to writing children's books, she enjoys blogging on her website goodgrief4u.com, a community space for healing.
Grace L. Rice shares, “The Special Races are coming, and Sophia couldn’t be more excited!
She knows she must work extra hard every day to be strong enough to participate in the many games designed especially for disabled kids just like her. Her hard work and determination pay off and she qualifies to participate in the races! Afterwards, she has something very special to always remind her of the big day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Grace L. Rice’s new book offers a beautiful blend of heartfelt storytelling and motivational themes, emphasizing perseverance, self-belief, and the importance of embracing one’s unique gifts. Through Sophia’s journey, readers are reminded of the power of determination and the joy of achieving personal milestones.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Perfect Gift: Disability through the Eyes of a Child: Winning the Race!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Perfect Gift: Disability through the Eyes of a Child: Winning the Race!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
