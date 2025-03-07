Diana Tatum’s Newly Released “And Now Unto Him” is a Powerful and Immersive Retelling of the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Christ Through Multiple Perspectives

“And Now Unto Him” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diana Tatum is a thought-provoking narrative that brings the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus to life through the eyes of those who witnessed, anticipated, or were forever changed by these world-altering events.