Diana Tatum’s Newly Released “And Now Unto Him” is a Powerful and Immersive Retelling of the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Christ Through Multiple Perspectives
“And Now Unto Him” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diana Tatum is a thought-provoking narrative that brings the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus to life through the eyes of those who witnessed, anticipated, or were forever changed by these world-altering events.
St Paul, MN, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “And Now Unto Him”, a gripping and spiritually enriching exploration of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection, offering a fresh perspective on one of the most pivotal moments in history, is the creation of published author, Diana Tatum.
Tatum shares, “The crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus, as seen through the eyes of those who were there and some who glimpsed what was to come. Explore Eve’s bitter truth, David’s glimpse of the Messiah, Judas’s tragic end on a suicide mission, and Mary’s journey through joy, sorrow, and amazement. Witness Peter’s tears of regret, the angel Gabriel’s confusion and sadness, the angel Michael’s wrath, a soldier’s brutal awakening, God’s profound wrath, and Satan’s hollow victory. Discover how the man named Jesus Christ’s blood changed everything—so powerful that even the cross that bore his body could not remain silent.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diana Tatum’s new book provides a unique and emotionally resonant journey into the heart of the Gospel, offering readers an opportunity to reflect on Christ’s sacrifice and victory in a deeply personal way.
Consumers can purchase “And Now Unto Him” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “And Now Unto Him”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
