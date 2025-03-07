Adelaide Mitchell’s Newly Released “A Berry Pie for Christmas” is a Heartwarming Holiday Tale of Faith, Family, and Love
“A Berry Pie for Christmas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adelaide Mitchell is a touching story that celebrates the true spirit of Christmas through a family’s unexpected journey and their faith-filled discovery.
Clovis, CA, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Berry Pie for Christmas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adelaide Michell is a touching story that celebrates the true spirit of Christmas through a family’s unexpected journey and their faith-filled discovery. “A Berry Pie for Christmas” is the creation of published author, Adelaide Mitchell, an English teacher who loves telling her sons stories before they fall asleep. This book was born of one of these bedtime stories. Henry, Amos, and Roger helped Adelaide turn this oral story into the book you hold today. They wrote it as a surprise for Andrew, their beloved husband/father. The Mitchells live in central California and have two border collies, Lucy and Annie, whom they love very much.
Adelaide Mitchell shares, “The Waverleys set out on their favorite Christmas tradition: picking berries for the holiday pie. When their journey veers off course, they ask God for direction. They are guided to a cottage where they meet William, a kind but lonely man. As Christmas Day nears, the Waverleys are about to discover why God allowed them to lose their way.
Complete with cozy illustrations, this Christmas book reminds us that love and togetherness are the best ways to celebrate Jesus’s birth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adelaide Mitchell’s new book invites readers to reflect on the importance of faith and family while enjoying a heartwarming holiday tale filled with charm and timeless lessons.
Consumers can purchase “A Berry Pie for Christmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Berry Pie for Christmas”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
