Fe league Partners with The Spiral Staircase to Empower Women and Foster Inclusive Workplaces
Tampa, FL, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fe league, an inclusive community designed for corporate, agency, and entrepreneurial leaders looking to build their own personal board of advisors and strengthen their leadership journey, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with The Spiral Staircase, a vibrant collaborative space in Tampa, Florida, focused on cultivating community, creativity, and innovation.
This partnership underscores both organizations' shared commitment to advancing women into executive leadership and boardroom positions — an urgent priority in today’s corporate landscape. Despite women comprising nearly 50% of the workforce, they hold only about 10% of CEO positions in Fortune 500 companies and occupy just 28% of board seats globally. Creating dedicated spaces and communities to support women on this journey is more critical than ever to accelerate progress, foster inclusion, and drive business success.
Through this collaboration, Fe league will host events at The Spiral Staircase, offering members access to an inspiring and supportive environment for networking, professional development, and leadership growth. Additionally, Fe league members will gain exclusive access to The Spiral Staircase’s dynamic workspace for their monthly Co-league sessions, providing them with a unique opportunity to connect, share insights, and prepare for C-suite and board roles.
“Women need more than mentorship — they need sponsorship, community, and access to spaces where they can develop, collaborate, and rise together,” said Keri Higgins-Bigelow, CEO/Founder of livingHR and Board Chair of Fe league. “This partnership with The Spiral Staircase is about creating tangible opportunities for women to break through barriers and rise into more powerful positions based on their merit and leadership capability."
Founded in Tampa, FL, Fe league serves members nationwide, providing a robust platform for leadership development, peer advising, and career acceleration.
Learn more or become a member.
The Spiral Staircase, founded by Christina McCue Hoek, is a welcoming retreat where women come together to exchange ideas, find inspiration, and support one another’s ambitions. Offering workshops, wellness activities, networking opportunities, and a stunning event space, The Spiral Staircase is a hub for creativity and empowerment. Membership options cater to individuals and businesses alike. Learn more here.
To celebrate this partnership, Fe league and The Spiral Staircase will co-host an in-person event on March 7 in honor of International Women’s Day, bringing together trailblazing women leaders and aspiring executives for a night of connection and inspiration.
About Fe league
Fe league is a national community of ambitious, values-driven women committed to supporting one another’s leadership journeys. With a focus on strategic networking, personal advisory boards, and professional growth, Fe league provides the tools and connections necessary to elevate more women into senior leadership roles.
About The Spiral Staircase
The Spiral Staircase is a Tampa-based collaborative space designed for women seeking inspiration, connection, and professional development. With its welcoming atmosphere and diverse programming, The Spiral Staircase is a sanctuary for those looking to balance career ambitions with personal well-being and community engagement.
Learn more or become a member.
Contact
Angela Dib
(813) 514-6999 ext. 232
feleague.com
