Marlo Coker’s Newly Released “110 Miles with Jesus” is an Inspiring and Interactive Devotional for Deepening Faith Through Personal Reflection
“110 Miles with Jesus: A Prayer Journey and Journal” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marlo Coker is a heartfelt devotional and journal designed to encourage honest conversations with God, self-reflection, and spiritual growth.
Detroit, MI, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “110 Miles with Jesus: A Prayer Journey and Journal”: a powerful devotional that invites readers to embark on a personal and transformative prayer journey. “110 Miles with Jesus: A Prayer Journey and Journal” is the creation of published author, Marlo Coker.
Marlo Coker shares, “This is a no-rules daily devotional/journal where the author’s experiences collide with your experiences. Each page is designed for the reader to learn more about the author and use her examples to know that it’s okay to question God, be mad about situations, and rejoice with him in other situations. It’s designed for you to do the same by writing your thoughts and feelings about real-life situations.
It is the prayer of the author that readers are inspired to explore scriptures on their own that pertain to their situation, pray to God in a real fashion that is not scripted but conversational, and dig into their emotions in order to allow God to fill all of the empty spaces needed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marlo Coker’s new book is an uplifting and encouraging tool for readers looking to strengthen their relationship with God through honest prayer and reflection.
Consumers can purchase “110 Miles with Jesus: A Prayer Journey and Journal” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “110 Miles with Jesus: A Prayer Journey and Journal”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
