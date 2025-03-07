Paul Charles Johnson’s Newly Released “Long Journey to the Amazon” is a Captivating Memoir Exploring the Origins of a Family’s Life in the Remote Amazon Rainforest
“Long Journey to the Amazon: Book 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Charles Johnson is a compelling continuation of the Rain Forest Memoirs Trilogy, offering readers a fascinating look into the journey that led one family from Canada to the heart of the Bolivian Amazon. Through vivid storytelling, Johnson reveals the sacrifices, challenges, and deep purpose that shaped their remarkable mission.
Florence, SC, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Long Journey to the Amazon: Book 2”: a gripping and deeply personal account that explores the roots of a family’s incredible adventure into the heart of the Amazon. “Long Journey to the Amazon: Book 2” is the creation of published author, Paul Charles Johnson, proud husband, father, and grandfather who was raised in Bolivia and has served at length within the Amazon.
Paul Charles Johnson shares, “Few have known the honor and mystique of growing up in virgin Amazon rainforest. In the late 1950s, Paul Johnson’s family of six left the comforts of Canada to disappear into stark isolation—three weeks travel by dugout canoe from Bolivian civilization. Survival embraced endless encounters with the anaconda, jaguar, crocodile, and an unknown hostile tribe.
No one on earth knew anything about this remote indigenous nation. The family’s hope was to befriend and respect them, while holistically equipping them to face an inevitable invasion of their pristine world. Book 1 revealed how three years of unimaginable sacrifice ushered in a tenuous first contact with this Stone Age tribe.
This second book tracks the origins and trajectory of the family. Who were they initially? What prompted such a radical, life-altering path? Where did they come from? How was adventure and purpose fused into one astounding passage? In 1959, how would a family travel to a remote, land-locked country, and traverse an initial year of setup? What caused both parents to stand at the portals of death within weeks of arrival in Bolivia, South America?
Book 2 of the Rain Forest Memoirs trilogy offers the back story, a fascinating narrative that responds to the intriguing questions above. For maximum comprehension of Book 1, unpack this historical flashback that captures an incredibly unique panorama, virtually unimaginable within the world of today!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Charles Johnson’s new book is the most recent installment to the fascinating Rain Forest Memoirs Trilogy, offering readers an unforgettable look into an era of discovery, survival, and faith in one of the most remote places on Earth..
Consumers can purchase “Long Journey to the Amazon: Book 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Long Journey to the Amazon: Book 2”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
