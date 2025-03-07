Paul Charles Johnson’s Newly Released “Long Journey to the Amazon” is a Captivating Memoir Exploring the Origins of a Family’s Life in the Remote Amazon Rainforest

“Long Journey to the Amazon: Book 2” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Charles Johnson is a compelling continuation of the Rain Forest Memoirs Trilogy, offering readers a fascinating look into the journey that led one family from Canada to the heart of the Bolivian Amazon. Through vivid storytelling, Johnson reveals the sacrifices, challenges, and deep purpose that shaped their remarkable mission.