Kamerin McCracken’s Newly Released “Ezra Explains: Communion” is an Engaging and Educational Resource That Helps Children Understand the Significance of Communion
“Ezra Explains: Communion” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kamerin McCracken is a thoughtfully crafted children’s book that breaks down the meaning of communion in an accessible and engaging way, helping young readers connect with their faith.
Jonesboro, AR, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Ezra Explains: Communion”: a fun and informative guide to understanding the meaning and importance of communion. “Ezra Explains: Communion” is the creation of published author, Kamerin McCracken, who has been involved in children’s ministry for over ten years. She has served in several roles throughout different areas of children’s ministry from a volunteer, a youth camp leader and children’s director. She has children’s ministry certifications from the International Network of Children’s Ministry and has a passion for seeing kids grow in their faith and ask questions expanding their minds and thoughts about God. Over the years of teaching children about the importance of communion, Kamerin decided to put the presentations and lessons she had taught into a book for others to read.
McCracken shares, “Join Ezra as he guides children on the journey of communion and explains the connection between the elements of the Last Supper and how they represent Jesus’s body and sacrifice for us. See how Jesus entered the city of Jerusalem, shared a final meal with His disciples, and then went on to be crucified. Ezra explains the importance of communion and how important it is for us to remember this sacrifice that Jesus made.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kamerin McCracken’s new book is a valuable tool for parents, teachers, and church leaders seeking to help children grasp the profound significance of communion in a way that is both meaningful and easy to understand.
Consumers can purchase “Ezra Explains: Communion” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ezra Explains: Communion”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
