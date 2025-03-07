Debra Wilson’s Newly Released “Morals for Minions: The Bible’s Lost and Found Edition” is an Engaging and Faith-Based Guide to Biblical Lessons for Children and Families
“Morals for Minions: The Bible’s Lost and Found Edition” from Christian Faith Publishing author Debra Wilson is an inspiring collection of Bible-based stories and parables designed to teach children valuable life lessons through engaging storytelling and spiritual wisdom.
Cold Spring, NJ, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Morals for Minions: The Bible’s Lost and Found Edition”: a captivating resource for young readers and families seeking to explore biblical truths through the theme of what is lost being found in God’s plan. “Morals for Minions: The Bible’s Lost and Found Edition” is the creation of published author, Debra Wilson, a dedicated wife who was born and raised in Philadelphia. After graduation from college, the Wilsons served on staff at Berean Baptist Church until Milton accepted a call to pastor the Grace Gospel Chapel in Rio Grande, New Jersey. After sixteen years at Grace, Milton started the Good Samaritan Baptist Church in North Cape May, New Jersey, where they continue to serve. Morning Star received her associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate in religious education from Faith Bible Theological Seminary. Her ministry incudes working with children, teaching them the Word of God, and she loves it! Debra “Morning Star” has written a total of four books. The first was Food for Women found in Proverbs, the second Morals for Minions, and the third Morals for Minions, Holiday Edition. This is her fourth, Morals for Minions: The Bible’s Lost and Found Edition.
Wilson shares, “In this Lost and Found Edition, Morning Star, as a Sunday school teacher, uses the Bible to teach children lessons about what was lost but can be found. These stories and parables in the Bible become so exciting when we see how God works to find the lost lamb, coin, ax-head, soul, and direction. Morning Star makes the Bible come alive for children and adults as well. She relates the Lost and Found Edition to solving problems, trusting God, family before riches, and having faith. Don’t miss out!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debra Wilson’s new book offers a dynamic and engaging way for children and families to explore biblical wisdom while reinforcing valuable life morals.
Consumers can purchase “Morals for Minions: The Bible’s Lost and Found Edition” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Morals for Minions: The Bible’s Lost and Found Edition”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
