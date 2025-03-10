Gabriel Aryeh’s Newly Released “A CHRISTIAN PERSPECTIVE ON ISLAM’S ORIGINS” is an In-Depth Theological and Historical Analysis of Islam from a Christian Viewpoint

“A CHRISTIAN PERSPECTIVE ON ISLAM’S ORIGINS: Its Religion, Founder, and Practices” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gabriel Aryeh is a thought-provoking examination of Islam’s historical and theological foundations. Through rigorous research, Aryeh explores the claims of Islam regarding its connection to Judaism and Christianity, offering a detailed Christian analysis of its origins and core beliefs.