Gabriel Aryeh’s Newly Released “A CHRISTIAN PERSPECTIVE ON ISLAM’S ORIGINS” is an In-Depth Theological and Historical Analysis of Islam from a Christian Viewpoint
“A CHRISTIAN PERSPECTIVE ON ISLAM’S ORIGINS: Its Religion, Founder, and Practices” from Christian Faith Publishing author Gabriel Aryeh is a thought-provoking examination of Islam’s historical and theological foundations. Through rigorous research, Aryeh explores the claims of Islam regarding its connection to Judaism and Christianity, offering a detailed Christian analysis of its origins and core beliefs.
New York, NY, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A CHRISTIAN PERSPECTIVE ON ISLAM’S ORIGINS: Its Religion, Founder, and Practices”: a comprehensive study that critically examines the theological and historical assertions of Islam. “A CHRISTIAN PERSPECTIVE ON ISLAM’S ORIGINS: Its Religion, Founder, and Practices” is the creation of published author, Gabriel Aryeh.
Gabriel Aryeh shares, “After several interactions with Muslims of distinct sects in the Bronx community, NYC schools, and the workplace through the decades, Aryeh observed how some professing Christians were led to believe in the Islamic claim of Muhammad’s legitimacy as a prophet. Although a few maintained the belief that Jesus remained holy as a “prophet,” they suggested he was a mere man and abandoned their past confessions regarding his divinity. Nevertheless, the more astounding claim many ex-Christians and Muslims made suggested that the Jewish and Christian God found in the Bible identified as the same deity of the Qur’an. Hence, these claims above initiated the primary reasons for delving deep into the study of Islam and writing this book for the sake of not only reaching many believers who erred from Christianity but the Muslims who believed that Allah identified as the God of the Jews and Christians. Indeed, the enormous task of disproving Islam as an extension of the Abrahamic faith required many investigations into the questions raised by such astonishing claims. This book makes deep inquiries into the historical and theological assertions found in the Islamic faith concerning Allah, Muhammad, and the religious practices observed today, which have survived for little over fourteen centuries.
Consequentially, the unfortunate misconceptions taught about Islam in many church pulpits since the early days of this researcher’s youth stemmed from books found in academia and some Christian libraries, which promoted a worldwide narrative by selective, favorable historical accounts based on political ideologies instead of rigorous theological investigation. The Christian perspective on Islam examines the theological origins of the Islamic faith by first investigating the geographical locations alleged as the nascent religion’s early beginnings by exploring the historical and societal development of the Arab peoples. Second, this book probes the legitimacy of Muhammad as a divinely ordered prophet by consulting the Judaic traditions derived from the Jewish Scriptures explaining the qualifications of authentic prophethood. Finally, the sequential order of inquiry laid out above will highlight the emergence of the theology and residual religious rituals observed today in the Islamic world, and therefore, conclusively demonstrate that Islam remains unaligned with its Jewish and Christian predecessors.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gabriel Aryeh’s new book presents a compelling and meticulously researched perspective for readers interested in theology, history, and interfaith dialogue.
Consumers can purchase “A CHRISTIAN PERSPECTIVE ON ISLAM’S ORIGINS: Its Religion, Founder, and Practices” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A CHRISTIAN PERSPECTIVE ON ISLAM’S ORIGINS: Its Religion, Founder, and Practices”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Gabriel Aryeh shares, “After several interactions with Muslims of distinct sects in the Bronx community, NYC schools, and the workplace through the decades, Aryeh observed how some professing Christians were led to believe in the Islamic claim of Muhammad’s legitimacy as a prophet. Although a few maintained the belief that Jesus remained holy as a “prophet,” they suggested he was a mere man and abandoned their past confessions regarding his divinity. Nevertheless, the more astounding claim many ex-Christians and Muslims made suggested that the Jewish and Christian God found in the Bible identified as the same deity of the Qur’an. Hence, these claims above initiated the primary reasons for delving deep into the study of Islam and writing this book for the sake of not only reaching many believers who erred from Christianity but the Muslims who believed that Allah identified as the God of the Jews and Christians. Indeed, the enormous task of disproving Islam as an extension of the Abrahamic faith required many investigations into the questions raised by such astonishing claims. This book makes deep inquiries into the historical and theological assertions found in the Islamic faith concerning Allah, Muhammad, and the religious practices observed today, which have survived for little over fourteen centuries.
Consequentially, the unfortunate misconceptions taught about Islam in many church pulpits since the early days of this researcher’s youth stemmed from books found in academia and some Christian libraries, which promoted a worldwide narrative by selective, favorable historical accounts based on political ideologies instead of rigorous theological investigation. The Christian perspective on Islam examines the theological origins of the Islamic faith by first investigating the geographical locations alleged as the nascent religion’s early beginnings by exploring the historical and societal development of the Arab peoples. Second, this book probes the legitimacy of Muhammad as a divinely ordered prophet by consulting the Judaic traditions derived from the Jewish Scriptures explaining the qualifications of authentic prophethood. Finally, the sequential order of inquiry laid out above will highlight the emergence of the theology and residual religious rituals observed today in the Islamic world, and therefore, conclusively demonstrate that Islam remains unaligned with its Jewish and Christian predecessors.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gabriel Aryeh’s new book presents a compelling and meticulously researched perspective for readers interested in theology, history, and interfaith dialogue.
Consumers can purchase “A CHRISTIAN PERSPECTIVE ON ISLAM’S ORIGINS: Its Religion, Founder, and Practices” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A CHRISTIAN PERSPECTIVE ON ISLAM’S ORIGINS: Its Religion, Founder, and Practices”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories