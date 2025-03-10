Jean Preedy’s Newly Released “Mike and Grandma Adventures” is a Delightful Celebration of Family Bonds and Exciting Journeys
“Mike and Grandma Adventures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jean Preedy is an engaging tale of love, imagination, and exploration as a young boy and his grandmother share unforgettable adventures together.
New York, NY, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Mike and Grandma Adventures”, an enchanting and heartwarming story that captures the joy and wonder of shared experiences between a loving grandmother and her curious grandson, is the creation of published author, Jean Preedy.
Jean Preedy shares, “Mike and Grandma love to get out of the house. Grandma always has something fabulous in mind. Each adventure is always something new and exciting. Come along on their journeys!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jean Preedy’s new book inspires readers of all ages to embrace creativity, cherish family connections, and find excitement in everyday moments.
Consumers can purchase “Mike and Grandma Adventures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mike and Grandma Adventures”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
