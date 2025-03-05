Summerlin Dental Solutions Celebrates a Winning Streak: Best of Las Vegas Five Years Running
Las Vegas, NV, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Summerlin Dental Solutions is thrilled to announce that for the fifth consecutive year, they’ve been honored with the title of “Best Dentist” in Las Vegas. This year, they also snagged awards for Best Cosmetic Dentist, Best Woman-Owned Business, and Best Customer Service, making it a remarkable milestone for their beloved dental family.
Dr. Marianne Cohan, the heart and soul behind Summerlin Dental Solutions, couldn't be prouder. “Winning these awards year after year is not just a testament to our hard work but also a reflection of the incredible trust and support from our amazing patients,” she shares. “We genuinely love what we do, and it’s our mission to make every visit as comfortable and enjoyable as possible. Your smiles inspire us!”
At Summerlin Dental Solutions, they believe that a trip to the dentist doesn’t have to be daunting. Their team prides itself on providing a warm, welcoming environment where patients feel like family. Whether it's a routine check-up or a cosmetic transformation, they want to ensure that every smile shines bright.
“Winning ‘Best Customer Service’ truly resonates with us,” Dr. Cohan adds. “It’s about building relationships and creating a space where patients feel safe and cared for. We’re not just about teeth; we’re about people.”
This recognition comes from the heart of Las Vegas, where the community continues to support and uplift. It’s a reminder that when we come together, we can achieve great things.
As Summerlin Dental Solutions celebrate this incredible achievement, they want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all their patients, friends, and family who’ve been on this journey with them. Dr. Cohan says, "Your loyalty and encouragement mean the world, and we can’t wait to keep smiling with you for years to come."
So, if you’re in the Las Vegas area and looking for a dental home where you’re treated like family, come visit Summerlin Dental Solutions. They will keep your smile as bright as their awards.
About Summerlin Dental Solutions:
Located in the heart of Las Vegas, Summerlin Dental Solutions is dedicated to providing exceptional dental care in a friendly and comfortable environment. With a focus on both general and cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Cohan and her team strive to make every patient’s experience a positive one.
For more information, visit their website or give them a call.
Dr. Marianne Cohan
(702) 341-9160
dentalsolutionslv.com
