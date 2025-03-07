Northeast Philadelphia Appliance Repair Service Launches New Website for Enhanced Customer Experience
Manton Appliance Service has launched a brand-new website designed to improve user experience, streamline service inquiries, and provide helpful customer resources. Created by Prospect Genius, this website offers a modern design, mobile-friendly navigation, and a comprehensive service list.
Philadelphia, PA, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Manton Appliance Service, a trusted family-owned appliance repair company serving Northeast Philadelphia since 1976, is excited to announce the launch of its newly designed website. The updated site, built by small business marketing experts Prospect Genius, provides an intuitive, mobile-friendly experience for both new and returning customers.
Designed with modern usability in mind, the website features a streamlined layout, allowing visitors to quickly access vital information such as service offerings, customer testimonials, and contact details. Customers can now easily navigate the site on any device, ensuring a seamless experience whether they’re using a desktop, tablet, or smartphone.
“We built this website to help Manton Appliance Service connect more effectively with local homeowners in need of reliable appliance repair,” said Matt Gallo, senior marketing representative at Prospect Genius. “The site is structured to provide quick access to essential services, giving customers the confidence to reach out and schedule repairs with ease.”
Manton Appliance Service has been a cornerstone of the community for nearly five decades, providing expert repair services for major household appliances such as washers, dryers, ovens, and refrigerators. Committed to transparency, the company operates on a flat-rate pricing model, ensuring customers know the cost of repairs upfront with no hidden fees. Backed by a 90-day warranty on all work, their team of factory-trained technicians is dedicated to high-quality service.
With the launch of its new website, Manton Appliance Service continues to prioritize customer convenience, making it easier than ever to schedule appointments and access important repair information.
For more information about Manton Appliance Service or to explore the new website, visit www.mantonservice.com.
Designed with modern usability in mind, the website features a streamlined layout, allowing visitors to quickly access vital information such as service offerings, customer testimonials, and contact details. Customers can now easily navigate the site on any device, ensuring a seamless experience whether they’re using a desktop, tablet, or smartphone.
“We built this website to help Manton Appliance Service connect more effectively with local homeowners in need of reliable appliance repair,” said Matt Gallo, senior marketing representative at Prospect Genius. “The site is structured to provide quick access to essential services, giving customers the confidence to reach out and schedule repairs with ease.”
Manton Appliance Service has been a cornerstone of the community for nearly five decades, providing expert repair services for major household appliances such as washers, dryers, ovens, and refrigerators. Committed to transparency, the company operates on a flat-rate pricing model, ensuring customers know the cost of repairs upfront with no hidden fees. Backed by a 90-day warranty on all work, their team of factory-trained technicians is dedicated to high-quality service.
With the launch of its new website, Manton Appliance Service continues to prioritize customer convenience, making it easier than ever to schedule appointments and access important repair information.
For more information about Manton Appliance Service or to explore the new website, visit www.mantonservice.com.
Contact
Manton Appliance ServiceContact
Jim Manton
(215) 856-7200
https://www.mantonservice.com/
Jim Manton
(215) 856-7200
https://www.mantonservice.com/
Categories