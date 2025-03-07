QNAP Empowers Professionals with TS-h1277AFX: High-Value All-Flash NAS Engineered for Intensive Creative and Virtual Workloads
Taipei, Taiwan, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in computing, networking, and storage solutions, has unveiled the TS-h1277AFX, a 12-bay tower all-flash NAS designed to meet the rigorous demands of multimedia production and virtualization. Powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 7 9000 Series processor, the TS-h1277AFX can be upgraded to 25GbE via expansion cards for high-speed data access. Combining exceptional performance and capacity, it serves as a centralized hub for storage, backup, and disaster recovery, making it an ideal choice for dynamic and collaborative work environments.
"All-flash NAS solutions are crucial for media professionals," said Alex Shih, Product Manager of QNAP, adding "the TS-h1277AFX delivers low-latency, multi-user access that optimizes collaboration workflows. It provides an excellent price-to-performance ratio for creative teams, enabling seamless 4K/8K media transfers, real-time editing, and secure file management."
TS-h1277AFX Key Features
• Powerful Performance to Drive Critical Business Operations
Powered by AMD Ryzen™ 7 9000 Series (8-core) processors, the TS-h1277AFX supports up to 192GB of DDR5 ECC memory and includes a built-in GPU, making it ideal for demanding tasks like multimedia, real-time video editing, and VFX processing.
• Immutable Storage for Enhanced Data Security
Driven by QuTS hero, the TS-h1277AFX integrates ZFS self-healing, data deduplication, RAID redundancy, and SSD optimization for enterprise-grade data protection and performance, reducing hardware failure risks while maximizing SSD efficiency and lifespan to maximize your all-flash investment.
• Fast Networking with 25GbE Options
Featuring two 2.5GbE and two 10GBASE-T ports, the TS-h1277AFX can be upgraded to 25GbE to accommodate high-speed data transfers. When paired with QNAP’s multi-port high-speed switches, It provides seamless multi-user collaboration and efficient file sharing.
• Flexible Expansion to Meet Growing Needs
The TS-h1277AFX comes with three PCIe Gen 4 expansion slots, allowing users to add options for high-speed networking, JBOD storage expansions, or M.2 SSD upgrades, making it highly adaptable to changing performance and storage needs.
• Accelerated Data Import/Export and Video Display
The TS-h1277AFX includes two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports with 10Gbps transfer speeds for rapid SSD data transfers, streamlining media backup and restoration. It also features a 4K HDMI™ output for direct content display on monitors, simplifying local operations and video presentations.
For availability of the new TS-h1277AFX, please visit the QNAP Official Online Store and global sales channels, or contact your local QNAP sales representative.
To learn more about our full NAS ecosystem, please visit www.qnap.com.
For availability of the new TS-h1277AFX, please visit the QNAP Official Online Store and global sales channels, or contact your local QNAP sales representative.
To learn more about our full NAS ecosystem, please visit www.qnap.com.
