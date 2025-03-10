Author Anita Broyles’s New Book, "All About Some Dogs," is a Charming Tale That Explores All the Wonderful Different Kinds of Dogs There Are in the World
Recent release “All About Some Dogs” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Anita Broyles is an adorable story that recounts all the different types of dogs there are, and the many tasks they can do. From large dogs to small dogs and everything in between, “All About Some Dogs” will help readers see that every dog is special and unique.
Mt. Juliet, TN, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Anita Broyles, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother of five, has completed her new book, “All About Some Dogs”: a riveting story that invites readers to discover all the many types of dogs there are, and the different jobs they can do to help humans.
“Dogs are alike but also different!” writes Broyles. “Dogs come in all sizes and furry colors. Some are lazy, some run, some work and have jobs, and some even shop! Some protect and comfort, some bark like crazy, but they love you at the end!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Anita Broyles’s engaging tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they discover how, no matter the differences dogs may have, they are all the same on the inside and just as fun and loveable. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Broyles’s story to life, “All About Some Dogs” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "All About Some Dogs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Dogs are alike but also different!” writes Broyles. “Dogs come in all sizes and furry colors. Some are lazy, some run, some work and have jobs, and some even shop! Some protect and comfort, some bark like crazy, but they love you at the end!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Anita Broyles’s engaging tale is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they discover how, no matter the differences dogs may have, they are all the same on the inside and just as fun and loveable. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Broyles’s story to life, “All About Some Dogs” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "All About Some Dogs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories