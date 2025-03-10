Author Anita Broyles’s New Book, "All About Some Dogs," is a Charming Tale That Explores All the Wonderful Different Kinds of Dogs There Are in the World

Recent release “All About Some Dogs” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Anita Broyles is an adorable story that recounts all the different types of dogs there are, and the many tasks they can do. From large dogs to small dogs and everything in between, “All About Some Dogs” will help readers see that every dog is special and unique.